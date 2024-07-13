Dutch company fined EUR 1.78 million for aiding the construction of the Crimean bridge

The Dutch Public Prosecution Service has announced that Dieseko Group B.V. has paid a total of €1.78 million as part of an out-of-court settlement for violating international trade sanctions related to the construction of the Crimean Bridge.

The settlement includes a fine of €180,000 and the confiscation of €1.6 million in illegally obtained benefits.

The investigation began in September 2017 following media reports about Dutch companies’ involvement in the Crimean Bridge construction. Dieseko was found to have sold pile driving machines and related parts for the bridge’s construction between 2015 and 2016, as well as providing technical assistance on-site.

The Public Prosecution Service emphasized the seriousness of violating EU sanctions, which were imposed in June 2014 following Russia’s annexation of Crimea.

Dieseko has acknowledged the facts and has not been previously convicted of criminal offenses. The company has also implemented compliance measures to prevent future violations.

The Prosecution Service has concluded investigations into several construction and engineering companies involved in the Crimean Bridge project. Cases against 6 companies and 10 individuals have been settled out of court. One more company and several individuals are expected to be summoned to court in relation to the Crimean Bridge construction.

At the same time, the companies fined received rather minor fines. According to previous information obtained by Euromaidan Press, four companies had to pay penalties of €4,000-100,000 per company; €160,000 in total; additionally, one company had to pay an extra €71,000 of turnover profit; eight persons received 20-60 hours of community service; separately, three companies had not signed a settlement agreement with the Dutch prosecutor and will wait until the court decides on their cases.

Related:

Sanctions lawyer: Dutch firms get slap on wrist for Crimea bridge work

The Economist: Ukraine gradually gains upper hand in Crimea battle

British Defense Ministry: Russia fortifies Crimean bridge with barges to fend off Ukrainian attacks

Scandal as Dutch companies help build bridge to occupied Crimea, violating sanctions