Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Czech Republic to supply up to 100,000 shells monthly to Ukraine, says President Pavel

The first shipment of shells under the Czech initiative had already arrived in Ukraine.
byBohdan Ben
13/07/2024
2 minute read
Czech President Petr Pavel
Czech President Petr Pavel, illustrative photo. Credit: Ukraine’s Presidential Office
Czech Republic to supply up to 100,000 shells monthly to Ukraine, says President Pavel

Czech President Petr Pavel has revealed details about the delivery of artillery shells to Ukraine as part of the Czech initiative. Speaking during a discussion in Houston, Texas, Pavel stated that Ukraine is set to receive an additional 50,000 rounds of ammunition in July and August. From September through the end of the year, the supply is expected to increase to between 80,000 and 100,000 shells per month, the European Pravda reports referring to CTK.

This announcement follows Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala’s statement in late June that the first shipment of shells under the Czech initiative had already arrived in Ukraine. Defense Minister Jana Černochová clarified that this initial delivery consisted of 50,000 units of ammunition, with the goal of supplying 500,000 rounds to Ukraine this year.

The initiative’s first phase, comprising 180,000 units of ammunition, is being financed through a German contribution. The total of 500,000 rounds planned for this year has already been financially secured.

The Czech initiative aims to provide the Ukrainian Armed Forces with 50,000 to 100,000 large-caliber shells monthly, significantly boosting Ukraine’s artillery capabilities amidst ongoing conflict.

This effort represents a substantial commitment from the Czech Republic in supporting Ukraine’s defense needs and highlights the continued international cooperation in providing military aid to the country.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts