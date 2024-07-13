Czech Republic to supply up to 100,000 shells monthly to Ukraine, says President Pavel

Czech President Petr Pavel has revealed details about the delivery of artillery shells to Ukraine as part of the Czech initiative. Speaking during a discussion in Houston, Texas, Pavel stated that Ukraine is set to receive an additional 50,000 rounds of ammunition in July and August. From September through the end of the year, the supply is expected to increase to between 80,000 and 100,000 shells per month, the European Pravda reports referring to CTK.

This announcement follows Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala’s statement in late June that the first shipment of shells under the Czech initiative had already arrived in Ukraine. Defense Minister Jana Černochová clarified that this initial delivery consisted of 50,000 units of ammunition, with the goal of supplying 500,000 rounds to Ukraine this year.

The initiative’s first phase, comprising 180,000 units of ammunition, is being financed through a German contribution. The total of 500,000 rounds planned for this year has already been financially secured.

The Czech initiative aims to provide the Ukrainian Armed Forces with 50,000 to 100,000 large-caliber shells monthly, significantly boosting Ukraine’s artillery capabilities amidst ongoing conflict.

This effort represents a substantial commitment from the Czech Republic in supporting Ukraine’s defense needs and highlights the continued international cooperation in providing military aid to the country.

Related: