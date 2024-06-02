Russian-speaking foreigners attack Ukrainian fundraising volunteers in Prague

A group of Russian-speaking foreigners attacked volunteers collecting donations for Ukraine. The situation is currently under police investigation.

The incident came to light through a video shared on social media by one of the volunteers at the “Prague Maidan” stand, where funds were being raised to support Ukraine, Czech media outlet Novinky reports. The video shows a group of men and women, speaking Russian, confronting the volunteers. At one point, a man in the video, speaking with a Russian accent, claims to be German.

“Two Russian emigrants attacked volunteers today who were raising funds to help Ukraine in the Czech Republic,” tweeted Intermarium 24, alongside a video of the altercation.

🇨🇿 Two russian emigrants attacked volunteers today who were raising funds to help Ukraine in the Czech Republic 🤬 ( more info in comments ) pic.twitter.com/wZxAIQBk3h — Intermarium 24 (@intermarium24) June 1, 2024

Police confirmed their response to the conflict at Old Town Square. “Criminal investigators are looking into all circumstances of this incident. They are verifying what happened at the scene. No one has been detained or arrested,” said police spokesperson Eva Kropáčová to Novinky.

An alleged participant of the altercation, using the pseudonym No Name, posted on social media in Ukrainian: “I fought with a Russian woman in the center of Prague. There is blood in the cracks of my phone, my white shirt is stained with blood.”

Another social media post on X described the incident in detail: “I started filming and said that supporting Russia in the Czech Republic is a crime. Then two women approached me. I told them to get the hell out of here. One of them hit our Czech lady, who was completely calm, in the head. A Czech boy was grabbed by another man, who said how great Russia is at killing us.”

