Ukraine attacks a Russian oil refinery in the Rostov region

Smoke rises from a Russian oil depot in the Rostov region after Ukraine's strike today at 4 am. Video shared by locals via Shot Telegram channel. https://t.co/O7b7IGftdL pic.twitter.com/jCPNyo0xvr — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) July 13, 2024

The Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked an oil depot in the Tsimlyan district of the Rostov region around 04:00 am on 13 July 2024, presumably by a drone. As a result of the attack, a fire broke out at an oil depot in the Tsimlyan district. According to preliminary data, there are no deaths or injuries. “Fire brigades are working on the spot, 49 people and 14 pieces of equipment are involved,” Governor of the Rostov region Vasily Golubev said.



According to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as of June 2024, Ukraine’s Security Service managed to hit over 30 Russian oil refineries, terminals, and oil depots with drones. Special operations forces have also targeted Russian oil refineries and depots, with President Zelenskyy praising their impact on strategic battles. Ukrainian strikes have reduced Russian oil refining by nearly 17%.

