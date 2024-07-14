President’s Office of Ukraine: We hope to receive US permission to strike deep into Russia soon

Eng
According to deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Ihor Zhovka, he already sees the matter of using Western weapons to strike deeper into Russian territory shifting in Ukraine’s favor.
byBenjamin Looijen
14/07/2024
2 minute read
ATACMS, illustrative image. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
The Office of the President of Ukraine hopes to receive permission from the United States to hit targets deep inside Russian territory with US weapons in the nearby future, not just in border areas.

As reported by Voice of America, which conducted an interview with Ihor Zhovkva, deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Zhovkva noted that work on this issue was carried out long before the NATO summit and since then there have already been certain shifts.

“We’re working with the US at different levels – the Department of Defense, the National Security Council, the White House – we’re moving on this and we hope that this decision will be made soon. We need it. But let’s not speculate in the press about this very important decision. The Ukrainian leadership is working on it and we will get it done,” Zhovka said.

In addition, the deputy head added that there was “a clear understanding” between the parties.

When asked about the Ukrainian side’s arguments, he noted that Ukraine was emphasizing the need to defend itself against missile strikes from specific known locations.

When asked if he believed a solution could be obtained, Zhovkva said progress “will definitely be made, just as it has been in the past on other issues that we’ve discussed with the administration.”

Storm Shadow

Earlier in July, the United Kingdom clarified that it has not granted permission for Ukraine to use Storm Shadow missiles inside Russian territory, contradicting earlier statements. This clarification has created an awkward diplomatic moment for Sir Keir Starmer, as reported by The Telegraph.

The British Government has allowed Kyiv to fire the missiles against targets in Crimea and mainland Ukraine since their delivery last year but has banned their use against targets inside Russia due to concerns about escalating the war.

The British media outlet noted that Zelenskyy would need to “seek assurances elsewhere” before Ukraine could fire the cruise missiles into Russian territory.

