Russo-Ukrainian war, day 793: New US $6 billion aid package and mounting Russian pressure west of Avdiivka

“Now go win the fight,” US tells Ukraine, but withholds air power and long-range weapons. Despite restarting aid, the US is still denying Ukraine key capabilities like F-16 fighter jets and long-range strike weapons that Kyiv says are crucial to launching successful counteroffensives.

Lukashenka scared Belarusians with Lithuanian drones and NATO troops before unanimous approval of military doctrine. Lukashenka regime alleges prevention of a Lithuanian drone attack on Minsk and accuses the opposition of plotting to seize a Belarusian district to introduce NATO troops in Belarus.

Military

Deep State: Russia occupies two more villages near Avdiivka. Russian troops leveraged their recent breakthrough and occupied Soloviove and Semenivka villages, widening the foothold.

Russian Ka-32 helicopter destroyed in Moscow. Ukraine’s intelligence shared a video of the burning helicopter at the ‘Ostafievo’ airfield in Moscow.

British Defense Ministry: Russia accelerates advance west from Avdiivka. Despite heavy losses, they’ve shelled Ukrainian positions & seized small towns. Formed narrow corridor to reach Ocheretyne, 15km north of Avdiivka.

Frontline report: Russian forces double down on Krasnohorivka offensive. In a massive escalation around the strategic town of Krasnohorivka, Russian troops have launched a multi-pronged assault involving dozens of armored vehicles, devastating FAB-1500 glide bombs, and up to six attack helicopters, according to a Ukrainian officer.

ISW: Russian forces pose credible threat of seizing Chasiv Yar. They’re intensifying efforts since March, trying to capture the city before US aid boosts Ukraine’s defenses.

As of 27 Apr 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 465054 (+1124) Tanks: 7268 (+6) APV: 13971 (+14) Artillery systems: 11905 (+38) MLRS: 1049 Anti-aircraft systems: 775 (+3) Aircraft: 348 Helicopters: 325 UAV: 9485 (+24) Cruise missiles : 2124 (+5) Warships/boats: 26 Submarines: 1 Vehicles and fuel tanks: 16019 (+35)



Intelligence and technology

AP: US to help Ukraine develop new strategies for more effective Abrams tank use amid Russian drone threat. The US defense official anonymously revealed that Ukraine used the tanks in a limited capacity and did not integrate taught tactics into its operations after training in Germany.

Russia introduces drone course to prepare children in occupied regions for war against Ukraine. Russia has enforced a new educational curriculum in all schools across the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, introducing a course on operating unmanned aerial vehicles for children.

International

Polish FM: Restoring Ukraine’s internationally recognized borders is scenario for resolving war. Poland’s foreign minister says Russia could end its invasion of Ukraine within minutes by ordering troop withdrawals.

US Defense Secretary announces a $6 billion military aid package for Ukraine. Purchased from manufacturers within the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, this part of the equipment will not arrive immediately.

Zelenskyy names vital priorities for Ukraine’s success at the Ramstein meeting. Long-range missiles, air defense systems, and, specifically, at least 7 Patriots, as well as artillery shells, are crucial to counter the Russian offensive and start Ukrainian active operations.

Norway pledges $13.7 mn for Ukrainian tank maintenance in Poland. Norway will provide $13.7 million for the maintenance of Leopard 2 A4 tanks donated to Ukraine at a facility in Poland.

Swiss Parliament’s committee advances $ 5.5 bn Ukraine aid despite political divide. A Swiss parliamentary committee greenlights voting on $5.5 billion in aid for Ukraine’s infrastructure, embedded in the country’s military spending.

Bloomberg: France pushes for new EU sanctions targeting Russian disinformation machine. As the EU prepares for parliamentary elections in June, countering the increasing flood of Russian fakes has become a top priority for the bloc.

Stoltenberg says “not too late for Ukraine to prevail” with swift weapons support. NATO’s Jens Stoltenberg says it’s “not too late for Ukraine to prevail” against Russia as far as Western commitments turn into deliveries of weapons and ammo quickly.

Humanitarian and social impact

Jerry Heil and alyona alyona embark on Eurovision journey with “women power” anthem. As preparations for Eurovision unfold, a fundraising campaign represented by both performers aims to rebuild a gymnasium destroyed by a Russian missile, symbolizing hope for the future.

Vandals target Ukrainian flag in Finnish city twice in one week. The mayor of Lappeenranta stated that the city remains committed to continuing its visible support for Ukraine, as per Yle.

Kyiv urgently evacuates two hospitals due to a threat of a possible attack. This decision comes after a video circulated on social media announcing a possible attack on these medical facilities.

Ukraine returns bodies of 140 fallen defenders. Most of the fallen heroes fought in the Donetsk frontline direction, the Coordination Headquarters reported.

Ombudsman: Ukraine provides Qatar list of 561 children deported to Russia. Qatar agrees to help secure return of orphans & children without parental care, estimated at over 3,600. As of Jan 2024, 518 kids brought back.

Ukrainian Maria Sulyalina receives human rights award in Sweden for documenting war crimes against children in occupied territories. The award granted by the international non-governmental organization Civil Rights Defenders recognizes Sulialina’s efforts to advocate for those affected by Russia’s war in Ukraine, specifically children living in occupied territories.

Political and legal developments

US Treasury Secretary: Frozen Russian assets could aid Ukraine through various means. Options include using assets as collateral for Ukraine to borrow against or following EU’s approach of segregating interest earned on Russian assets to transfer to Ukraine.

Ukraine commemorates Chornobyl nuclear tragedy amid ongoing Russian occupation of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. The Ukrainian Institute of National Memory states that 500,000 people died from radiation exposure in the aftermath of the Chornobyl nuclear disaster.

