Norway pledges $13.7 mn for Ukrainian tank maintenance in Poland

The Norwegian Ministry of Defence announced Norway will provide up to $13.7 million for the maintenance of Leopard 2 A4 tanks at a maintenance center in Poland.

Norway provided earlier Ukraine with eight Leopard 2A4 tanks and auxiliary vehicles.

The Norwegian Defence Ministry reported that these funds are allocated for the provided equipment’s support, repair, and maintenance. Leopard 2 technical support will be provided in Poland.

“The war in Ukraine continues with high intensity. Norway has provided critical material to Ukraine to support them in their fight against Russia. We and our allies are clear about our long-term support for Ukraine,” the ministry reported.

Over the past months, Norway has donated military materials valued at approximately $91.3 million (NOK 1 billion) from the Norwegian Armed Forces to Ukraine, including artillery shells, anti-tank weapons, minesweepers, and support for the maintenance of tanks.

The report also mentions Norway’s contribution to training Ukrainian demining soldiers in Lithuania, a collaboration between the Nordic countries.

Norway also announced on 9 February that it will provide Ukraine with more NASAMS. The country’s government proposes that the Norwegian parliament order ten more launchers and four fire control centers of the NASAMS air defense system from Kongsberg Defense and Aerospace (KDA).

