Ukraine to receive dozens of Leopard 1A5 tanks – Defense Express

The image shows Leopard 1A5 tank. Source: Defense Express

Ukraine will receive the first batch of dozens of Leopard 1A5 tanks in the coming weeks, Minister of Defense of Germany Boris Pistorius announced.

He mentioned that the tanks would be provided to Ukraine as part of the assistance from Germany and Denmark.

Leopard 1A5 is not “a game changer” on the battlefield, says Defense Express. A tank has no relation to Leopard 2 and can’t be considered a modern tank, even though the 1987 version was equipped with thermal imaging systems.

One of the drawbacks of a Leopard 1A5 is its 105 mm Royal Ordnance L7A3 tank gun. This gun has low lethality power capabilities of high-explosive incendiary ammunition due to its geometric size. However, the weakest aspect of the Leopard 1, designed in the 50s, is its insufficient armor protection, Defense Express added.

Tags: Leopard 1, Leopard 2