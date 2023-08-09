Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Handelsblatt: Rheinmetall will upgrade 30 Danish Leopard tanks for Ukraine

byBohdan Ben
09/08/2023
Leopard 1A5 tank. Source: Defense Express
The German Rheinmetall arms manufacturer has acquired 50 Leopard 1 tanks from the Belgian company OIP Land Systems. It will repair and upgrade the tanks and export about 30 to Ukraine, the Handelsblatt outlet wrote, referring to its sources.

Previously, Belgian media reported about the purchase of the 50 main battle Leopard 1 tanks.

Initially, Rheinmetall wanted to buy Leopard 1 tanks from Sweden to upgrade and deliver them to Ukraine. However, Switzerland did not issue an export license due to its neutrality.

It remains unclear whether these tanks will become part of the ongoing German-Danish project to supply 100 Leopard 1 A5 tanks, listed in Bundeswehr’s official military aid to Ukraine, or it will be conducted in addition to the governmental aid as an ordinary export agreement.

Bundeswehr informed that Germany has already supplied 18 LEOPARD 2 A6 tanks with ammunition.

