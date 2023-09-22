Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The Latest

Denmark recognizes that the tanks it donated to Ukraine are out of order

Previously, Ukraine rejected ten tanks from Germany because they needed severe repairs. Now Denmark has sent tanks of the same type. However, 12 out of 20 were out of order, Denmark’s Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen recognized.
byBohdan Ben
22/09/2023
1 minute read
Leopard 1A5 tank. Source: Defense Express
The Leopard 1A5 tanks supplied by Germany and Denmark were older models than previously provided Leopard 2 tanks. Leopard 1 tanks were designed in 1961 and later modernized.

Ten tanks that are already in Ukraine have several minor faults. These problems are being rectified in Ukraine, writes the Minister of Defense of Denmark, Troels Poulsen, in the written briefing, the TV2 reports.

Another ten tanks have been handed over to Ukraine but are still in Poland. According to the information, two of these tanks have serious faults, Poulsen concludes.

On 19 September 2023, it appeared that ten tanks which were to be delivered from Germany to Ukraine, were rejected by Ukraine. The German media Der Spiegel revealed that the tanks were so worn out that they could not be used.

