Vandals paste anti-Israeli posters at Ukrainian cultural site in Tel Aviv

The Embassy of Ukraine in Israel reported that vandals targeted the Ukrainian cultural center in Tel Aviv with provocative leaflets in an overnight attack on 13 December.

According to the embassy’s Facebook post, the premises were covered with “provocative leaflets.” The embassy-shared photos show posters showing a blood-handed soldier with an Israeli flag patch and text in Ukrainian reading “Not only Russia is an occupier.”

“Russian terrorists continue their aggression against Ukraine, not only by killing civilians in Ukraine, but also resorting to pathetic provocations against Ukrainian cultural centers abroad,” the embassy wrote.

The diplomatic mission emphasized that an investigation is currently underway, with local law enforcement agencies involved. The embassy expressed hope that authorities would identify and take appropriate measures against the perpetrators.

The Ukrainian embassy linked the incident to Russian destabilization efforts, saying that “the Kremlin, losing its influence in the region, is trying to spread destructiveness in any way.“

“It remains only to guess what anti-Semitic and Ukrainophobic provocateurs tried to achieve with this trick,” the report reads.

The diplomatic mission reaffirmed Ukraine’s support for Israel’s right to self-defense and protection of its population and territories, emphasizing that “Russian provocateurs will not succeed in sowing discord in the friendly relations between the Ukrainian and Israeli peoples.”

