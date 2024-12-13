US announces new $ 500 million military aid package for Ukraine

The United States unveiled a new military aid package for Ukraine valued at $500 million, according to a statement from the US State Department.

The announcement comes amid heightened diplomatic efforts to sustain Ukrainian military capabilities as the Trump, who previosuly claimed to cut aid for Ukraine, will take US administartion soon.

The Biden administration has accelerated military aid packages following recent presidential elections. Secretary of State of the United States Antony Blinken said the US will utilize fully congressionally allocated funds before the end of the current administration.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the latest aid package includes a wide range of military equipment and support systems: from artillery ammunition to advanced defensive technologies.

In particular, the aid package include counter-drone systems and ammunition, high Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) munitions, 155-mm and 105-mm artillery rounds, high-speed anti-radiation missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles, mine-resistant and ambush-protected vehicles, Javelin anti-tank systems.

This latest package follows a previous $725 million military assistance announcement on 12 December, which similarly included critical ammunition and defense systems.

