Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

US announces new $ 500 million military aid package for Ukraine

A new US military aid package includes everything from HIMARS munitions to mine-resistant vehicle
byMaria Tril
13/12/2024
1 minute read
politico us quietly allowed ukraine strike inside russia solely near kharkiv us-made himars mlrs general staff armed forces fb_img_1668329270759jpg
US-made HIMARS MLRS in Ukraine. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
US announces new $ 500 million military aid package for Ukraine

The United States unveiled a new military aid package for Ukraine valued at $500 million, according to a statement from the US State Department.

The announcement comes amid heightened diplomatic efforts to sustain Ukrainian military capabilities as the Trump, who previosuly claimed to cut aid for Ukraine, will take US administartion soon.

The Biden administration has accelerated military aid packages following recent presidential elections. Secretary of State of the United States Antony Blinken said the US will utilize fully congressionally allocated funds before the end of the current administration.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the latest aid package includes a wide range of military equipment and support systems: from artillery ammunition to advanced defensive technologies.

In particular, the aid package include counter-drone systems and ammunition, high Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) munitions, 155-mm and 105-mm artillery rounds, high-speed anti-radiation missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles, mine-resistant and ambush-protected vehicles, Javelin anti-tank systems.

This latest package follows a previous $725 million military assistance announcement on 12 December, which similarly included critical ammunition and defense systems.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!