Trump signals that cutting US aid to Ukraine is “possible” when he takes office

On 8 December, Donald Trump pushed Russian leader Vladimir Putin to act to reach an immediate ceasefire with Ukraine, describing it as part of his active efforts as president-elect, according to the Associated Press.

His claims came after a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, which Ukrainian leader described as “good and productive.” The trilateral discussion marked the leaders’ first meeting since Trump’s election victory.

“Zelenskyy and Ukraine would like to make a deal and stop the madness,” Trump wrote on social media.

When asked on NBC’s “Meet the Press” if he was actively working to end the nearly three-year-old Ukraine war, Trump said, “I am.”

At the same time, he refused to say if he had spoken to Putin since winning the election in November.

According to The Washington Post, Trump held a phone call with Russian leader Vladimir Putin the day after his victory in the elections. During the conversation, Trump advised Putin to avoid escalating the war in Ukraine, said sources familiar with the matter.

It is unclear how much the Russian president heeded Trump’s advice, as the days after his election victory, Russia launched several large-scale attacks on Ukraine, including then-the largest drone strike of the war, using 145 Iranian-made Shaheds and other kamikaze drones.

During the latest interview, when asked about the possibility of pulling out of NATO, Trump suggested it was still an open issue.

“If they’re paying their bills, and if I think they’re treating us fairly, the answer is absolutely I’d stay with NATO,” he stated.

However, when asked whether he would consider withdrawing the US from the alliance if those conditions weren’t met, Trump replied, “Absolutely. Yeah, absolutely.”

Trump showed the same openness when asked if Ukraine should prepare for potential cuts in US aid. “Possibly,” he said.

