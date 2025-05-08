“Threat of nuclear war in Asia will increase attention to Ukraine,” Zelenskyy’s adviser Podoliak explains unexpected connection

Regional instability, like in the Middle East and the Global South, is a consequence of Russia’s war and will ultimately force the world to act, says Ukrainian Presidential Adviser Mykhailo Podoliak, RBK-Ukraine reports.

On 7 May, India launched strikes on nine targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir. In response, Pakistan began military operations, reportedly striking Indian installations and downing several fighter jets. This is the most severe escalation between the nuclear-armed neighbors in over 50 years — and while it’s unfolding far from Ukraine, its implications for Kyiv may arrive quickly and painfully.

“A full-scale war between India and Pakistan is unlikely, but intense fighting is already underway. These are nuclear powers, major ones, especially India,” Podoliak says.

He stresses that India has significant influence over Global South countries, maintains ties with China, and has trade, including military, relations with Russia. However, New Delhi recently signed new aviation contracts not with Russia, but with France.

Podoliak believes the current tension in South Asia is part of a broader pattern of global destabilization driven by Russia.

“It’s the same thing we saw in the Middle East, what Iran has been doing there, and what North Korea does on the Korean Peninsula,” he explains.

According to him, the war in Ukraine has been a catalyst for global instability, and new conflicts are a direct consequence of it. Yet he argues that the threat of a new war in Asia may be what finally pushes the international community to prioritize ending the war in Ukraine.

“This will actually increase global attention on Ukraine,” Podoliak concludes.

Earlier, Polish military expert General Roman Półko said the escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan is deterred by the nuclear arsenals of both countries, who compared the current situation to Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Pakistan’s possession of about 150 nuclear warheads prevents India from larger-scale aggression, he added.