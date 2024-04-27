Jerry Heil and alyona alyona embark on Eurovision journey with “women power” anthem

On 25 April, alyona alyona and Jerry Heil set off from Kyiv’s Central Railway Station, greeted by Ukrainian fans, for Malmö, the city hosting the Eurovision Song Contest 2024, according to the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture and Information Policy.

This year, the famous rapper and the singer will represent Ukraine in Sweden with their song “Teresa & Maria,” which celebrates the resilience of Ukrainian women during Russia’s war.

However, the song sparked debates even before the National Selection Final, which both performers won in February because it references Mother Teresa, whom some considered a controversial figure. Despite mentioning Mother Teresa and the Virgin Mary in the song, Jerry Heil insists it is not a biographical story. Instead, it is a reminder of kindness and compassion, she says, according to Tabloid.

Ukrainian officials wished alyona alyona and Jerry Heil luck and victory.

“Today, we are all talking about victory. It is needed on all fronts, including Eurovision. May luck and the strong support of the people in Ukraine be with you. Feel it every minute, every day. We are working towards this. We are doing everything so that our Ukrainian artists, our ambassadors abroad, know and believe they are doing this for their country. And it supports those who, with their talent, draw attention to our problems and needs, contributing to our victory,” said the acting Minister of Culture and Information Policy, Rostyslav Karandieiev, during a press conference.

The Eurovision competition will kick off on 7 May, featuring participants from the first semi-final, including Ukraine’s contestants with the song Teresa & Maria.

“Thank you so much for being here today, for paying attention and supporting the representatives from Ukraine at Eurovision. It is a mission for all of us. We feel a huge number of people, the Ukrainian people, behind us. And we won’t be alone there. We feel it,” said singer Jerry Heil.

The second semifinal is scheduled for 9 May. The best participants from both semifinals, chosen by the jury and the audience, will perform at the competition’s final.

“It’s a great pride and honor for us to support our wonderful artists. We sincerely, with all our hearts, cheer for them. But it’s important not only that we cheer together but also that we create together. During their tour and trip to Eurovision, Jerry Heil and alyona alyona have a huge and responsible task ahead,” noted the coordinator of the United24 platform, Yaroslava Hres.

The rapper and the singer have launched a fundraising campaign for $250,000 to rebuild the Velikokostromska gymnasium, which was destroyed by a Russian missile.

According to Yaroslava Hres, 250 children attended the gymnasium and are now forced to study online. They have not only lost the building but also a part of their childhood.

“I believe that we will succeed. We will manage to raise these funds not only because the entire international community supports us but also because I am confident that these incredible girls will reach every heart with their amazing voices,” said Hres.

The team of the Velikokostromska gymnasium presented Jerry Heil and Alyona Alyona with a symbolic key to the gymnasium destroyed by a Russian missile. The key was found under the rubble and preserved as a symbol of the children’s happy future.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2024 final will take place on 11 May. On this day, the winner of the song contest will be announced. Ukrainian singer Jamala, who brought victory to the country in 2016, will be Ukraine’s representative at Eurovision 2024.

