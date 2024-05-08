Ukraine imposes power cuts for businesses amid Russian strikes

Due to Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, the company Ukrenergo has imposed electricity restrictions for industry and businesses from 6 PM to 11 PM.

Ukrenergo states these drastic measures are necessary conservation steps in the face of Russia’s relentless campaign to cripple Ukraine’s energy systems through deliberate bombing of civilian infrastructure.

However, the company appeals to all citizens to temporarily reduce electricity usage in the evenings to prevent wider blackouts.

“If consumption continues to rise in the evening, Ukrenergo will be forced to take the extreme measure of balancing the energy system – implementing emergency outages for household consumers across Ukraine,” the statement reads.

The restrictions come after a massive Russian missile and kamikaze drone attack overnight on 8 May targeted energy facilities across six Ukrainian oblasts – Poltava, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Vinnytsia. Over 50 missiles and 20 drones were launched in this latest of several major strikes on Ukraine’s power grid since the start of 2024.

Earlier, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Russian ballistic missile strikes damaged half of Ukraine’s energy system.

