Russian Ka-32 helicopter destroyed in Moscow

Ukraine’s intelligence shared a video of the burning helicopter at the ‘Ostafievo’ airfield in Moscow.
byBohdan Ben
26/04/2024
1 minute read
Destruction of the helicopter. Screenshot from HUR video.
Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) has reported the destruction of a multi-purpose Russian military Ka-32 helicopter at the “Ostafievo” airfield in Moscow. The intelligence agency noted that the airfield is owned by the Russian Ministry of Defense and is jointly operated with “Gazpromavia,” a subsidiary of OJSC “Gazprom.

The destroyed aircraft was used by the aggressor state in the interests of the Moscow Aviation Center, particularly to support the operations of the Russian occupation army,” the GUR explained.

The Ka-32 is a Soviet and Russian medium transport helicopter. Previously, the Main Intelligence Directorate reported that on 17 April a Mi-8 helicopter was destroyed at the “Kryazh” airfield in the Russian city of Samara. On 24 April, Ukrainian drones hit industrial zones, oil refineries, and fuel & energy infrastructure facilities in three of Russia’s oblasts. 

The Big Oil behind America’s criticism of Ukrainian strikes on Russian refineries

