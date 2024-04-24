Russo-Ukrainian war, day 790: US and allies rally support as Ukraine strengthens mobilization of people and resources amid increasing Russian attacks

Exclusive

Obey to pray: Russia’s ruthless crackdown on faith in occupied Ukraine. From a Protestant pastor imprisoned for his American citizenship, to an Orthodox bishop pressured to embrace the “Russian World,” to an evangelical church shuttered after sheltering the displaced, the stories of religious persecution in occupied Ukraine are as diverse as they are devastating.

Laughter in the face of death: Ukraine’s stand-up scene booming amid Russia’s war. “When we joke about what frightens us, we fear it less. We joke about death – we start to fear it less. We joke about the enemy – we fear the enemy less,” said comedian Anton Tymoshenko, explaining how humor allows Ukrainians to process the tragedy of Russia’s war.

Ukraine struggles to secure more Patriots from allies amid escalated Russian air attacks. So far, Germany remains the only country to respond to Ukraine’s urgent request for additional Patriot systems amid intensified Russian aerial attacks. Other countries have failed to make similar pledges ahead of the upcoming Ramstein meeting, which is expected to address military aid coordination for Ukraine.

Military

Military: Russia attempts breakthrough to Chasiv Yar amid Ukrainian resistance in Donetsk Oblast. In eastern Ukraine, Russian troops step up offensives, attempting to seize Ivanivske and break through Ukrainian defenses near Chasiv Yar, the Ukrainian military says.

Ukrainian Army repel 50 Russian attacks over last day. Most of the assaults were concentrated on four different fronts.

As of 24 Apr 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 461940 (+880) Tanks: 7242 (+1) APV: 13928 (+12) Artillery systems: 11808 (+43) MLRS: 1048 (+2) Anti-aircraft systems: 771 (+2) Aircraft: 348 Helicopters: 325 UAV: 9439 (+32) Cruise missiles : 2117 Warships/boats: 26 Submarines: 1 Vehicles and fuel tanks: 15892 (+47)



Intelligence and technology

UK intel: Russia plans to bypass Vuhledar defenses amid heavy losses, after capturing Donetsk’s Novomykhailivka. The Russian military is planning strategic advances west from Novomykhailivka and aims to bypass the heavily defended Vuhledar, seeking to reduce its high casualties.

Much of US military aid for Ukraine is already in Germany and Poland — CNN. According to anonymous sources cited by CNN, much of the aid is already pre-positioned in storage facilities in Europe, which would cut down on the amount of time needed to get it into Ukraine as soon as the new law greenlights the deliveries.

International

US Senate overwhelmingly approves Ukraine aid, Biden says he will sign the bill as soon as it reaches his desk (updated). The US Senate has approved a $95 billion foreign aid package, including $60+ billion for Ukraine, with President Joe Biden promising to sign the bill as soon as it reaches him.

Lithuania supplies Ukraine with M577 armored vehicles. Lithuania says it has delivered more M577 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine on April 23, adding to a history of assistance that included advanced weaponry, winter equipment, and ammunition.

Britain to announce largest-ever $617 mn arms package for Ukraine. During his visit to Poland and Germany, the UK Prime Minister will announce military assistance to Ukraine, including munitions, vehicles & 4 mn ammunition rounds.

Media: UN Security Council to vote on resolution against space weapons amid reports of Russia’s nuclear threat. In a potential face-off at the UN Security Council, the US and Russia are poised to debate the deployment of nuclear weapons in space, with the US proposing a resolution urging countries to prevent an arms race beyond Earth’s orbit.

Hungary to block EU’s €1.5 billion aid for Ukraine, claiming “witch-hunt” against Hungarian companies. Hungarian FM says Hungary will block a 1.5 billion euro EU aid package to Ukraine, claiming an alleged ‘witch-hunt’ against Hungarian companies in Ukraine.

Humanitarian and social impact

Russian missile attack on Kharkiv, Odesa injured 7 people. Russian troops hit Kharkiv with a S-300 missile & damaged 3 residential buildings, 2 office builidngs & gas pipelines.

Ukraine downs 15/16 Shahed drones overnight, as the Russian attack still injures 10 people. The fall of a downed Russian drone in Odesa caused damage to residential buildings, shops, and other infrastructure, resulting in injuries to nine people, including four children.

Political and legal developments

Ukraine suspends consular services for men of conscription age abroad. In particular, Ukrainian men abroad will not be able to prolong or update their passports until they register at the military enlistment office in Ukraine. Those without legal exempts from mobilization will have to serve.

Ukraine in talks about four Patriot batteries as media says Greece ready to lend one. Ukrainian FM Kuleba confirms Ukraine’s talks for four Patriot batteries, while Greek media sources claim Greece is ready to lend one with US security assurances and financial compensation.

Ukraine’s Farming Minister suspected in $ 12+ million corruption case denies charges. Mykola Solskyi, the Minister of Agrarian Policy of Ukraine, allegedly led the illegal scheme in Sumy Oblast between 2017 and 2021, according to investigators.

Former US Special Representative for Ukraine Volker calles on US for swift action on fresh aid bill for Kyiv.

New developments

Reuters: US has no immediate sanctions plan for China, sources say. Today, US Secretary of State Blinken is starting three days of talks with senior Chinese officials in Shanghai and Beijing, during which he will personally warn China of potential economic measures after reports found it has been supporting Russia’s defense industry with vital components.

The Russians are preparing “unpleasant surprises” for the Defense Forces — Ukraine’s National Guard Commander. Oleksandr Pivnenko says the next months will be difficult for Ukraine, but the National Guard is preparing to prevent any strategic breakthrough.

Le Parisien: French company supplies avionics to Russia’s VIP planes violating sanctions. A former executive of PGA Astronics disclosed to Le Parisien that the company equipped and maintained Russian aircraft used by high-ranking officials, including President Vladimir Putin and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

Ukraine liberalizes legislation on cotton production needed for explosives. The plan is to grow and process cotton plant in southern Odesa Oblast to meet domestic needs. The new law simplifies regulations for the time of martial law.

Ukraine allocates an additional $200 million for fortifications, bringing the total to $1 billion. Ukraine’s government started extensively building fortifications in the border and frontline areas at the beginning of 2024.

EurActiv: Czechia warns of Russian intelligence threat in Europe after arrest of spies in Germany.

