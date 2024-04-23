Hungary to block EU’s €1.5 billion aid for Ukraine, claiming “witch-hunt” against Hungarian companies

During the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg on 22 April, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó stated that Hungary would not approve sending the 1.5 billion euros in EU aid to Ukraine.

Hungary stands out as Moscow’s strongest ally among EU nations, having wielded his veto power to block EU aid for Ukraine. The country has refused to send weapons to Kyiv and remains the sole EU state maintaining ties with the Kremlin since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

As an excuse to block the aid, the Hungarian minister claimed that Ukraine allegedly employs discriminatory practices against Hungarian companies and emphasized that until the situation changes, Hungary will withhold the aid, according to the Hungarian news outlet Index, citing the ministry’s press release.

The Hungarian Foreign Minister claimed that an alleged “witch-hunt” against Hungarian companies in Ukraine has not ceased with the OTP bank case, as Ukraine was ostensibly going to revoke the local marketing authorizations of 14 pharmaceuticals by Hungarian company Richter.

Ukraine’s National Agency on Corruption Prevention previously labeled Hungary’s OTP Bank as an “international sponsor of war” since it continued doing business in Russia. In response, Hungary threatened to block aid for Ukraine unless the OTP bank was removed from the list. In October 2023, the bank was removed from this list at the request of Hungary, which in return promised to unblock the allocation of €500 million from the EU military fund. “Richter has not breached any rules or sanctions in Ukraine … conducting operations in Russia does not violate any laws. The pharmaceutical industry is not in any way under sanctions,” Szijjártó claimed, according to The Budapest Times.

