Hungary, Slovakia’s request for EU talks on Ukraine’s Lukoil transit ban turned down

The European Union has officially rejected a request from Hungary and Slovakia for urgent discussions concerning Ukraine’s recent decision to ban the transit of crude oil owned by Russian supplier Lukoil.

Hungary and Slovakia, which were granted exemptions from the EU-wide ban on Russian oil imports following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, sought EU intervention after Kyiv’s decision to stop the transit of Lukoil products from Russia through the Druzhba pipeline across the Ukrainian territory.

According to Bloomberg, European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis informed the two countries that Ukraine’s sanctions do not disrupt transit operations through the Druzhba, provided Lukoil does not formally own the oil.

Dombrovskis mentioned in a letter, seen by Bloomberg, that several member states inquired about alternative crude supply routes and questioned why Hungary and Slovakia had not explored other options yet.

During a phone conversation with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Dombrovskis discussed the issue, after Hungary and Slovakia expressed concerns about the security of their oil supplies due to the sanctions. The European Commission has stated that there is no immediate risk to the security of oil supply for both countries and is awaiting further details from them.

