Lithuania supplies Ukraine with M577 armored vehicles

The Ministry of National Defense of Lithuania announced in a press release that as part of its ongoing military support for Ukraine, on 23 April it delivered an unspecified number of M577 armored personnel carriers (APCs) to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The M577 Command Post Carrier, a variant of the M113 Armored Personnel Carrier, is designed for use as a mobile command post or tactical operations center, typically at the battalion level, and has seen service from the Vietnam War to the 2003 invasion of Iraq, being used by various armies and law enforcement agencies for multiple purposes, including as an armored ambulance and tactical response vehicle. The fact that the Ministry refers to the vehicles as APCs may suggest that the vehicles don’t have any specialized equipment and will be used as troop carriers.