Lithuania supplies Ukraine with M577 armored vehicles

The Ministry of National Defense of Lithuania announced in a press release that as part of its ongoing military support for Ukraine, on 23 April it delivered an unspecified number of M577 armored personnel carriers (APCs) to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
The M577 Command Post Carrier, a variant of the M113 Armored Personnel Carrier, is designed for use as a mobile command post or tactical operations center, typically at the battalion level, and has seen service from the Vietnam War to the 2003 invasion of Iraq, being used by various armies and law enforcement agencies for multiple purposes, including as an armored ambulance and tactical response vehicle. The fact that the Ministry refers to the vehicles as APCs may suggest that the vehicles don’t have any specialized equipment and will be used as troop carriers.
Lithuania’s Defense Ministry reported that in response to requests from Ukraine, the country has provided various forms of military support this year. These include 155 mm ammunition, M577 armored personnel carriers, anti-drone systems, and winter equipment including warm clothing.
Additionally, Lithuania has supplied ammunition for the Carl Gustaf anti-tank grenade launcher, RISE-1 remote detonation systems, generators, and a partially disassembled L-39ZA Albatros light attack aircraft, among other support items.
The L-39 aircraft designed in then-Czechoslovakia in the 1960, is used in Ukraine as a trainer for pilots.
On 6 April, the Lithuanian Defense Ministry announced that it had provided military aid to Ukraine by sending an undisclosed number of М577 Command Post Vehicles, which had already arrived in the country. A photo, accompanying the report showed three vehicles. The photo of the April 23 release shows four M577s.
One of the staunchest allies
Lithuania stands as one of Ukraine’s strongest allies against Russian aggression, contributing aid equal to 1.5% of its GDP, with an additional 0.5% towards EU support. In total, Lithuania has provided over €1 billion in government assistance, while grassroots initiatives have raised tens of millions more for military and humanitarian support, including a Bayraktar drone, anti-drone systems, radars, and generators for Ukraine’s army and civilians.
In its press release, the Ministry of National Defense of Lithuania emphasized that the country’s support for Ukraine is long-term and has already reached one billion euros. According to the press release, Lithuania has contributed approximately €610 million in military assistance to Ukraine. This year alone, about €84 million has already been provided, with the goal of maintaining this level of support.
