Ukraine suspends consular services for men of conscription age abroad

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba confirmed reports about the suspension of consular services for Ukrainian men of conscription age who are abroad, according to the new mobilization law adopted on 11 April 2024. The law somehow increased fines and sanctions against mobilization dodgers, although, in the opinion of many frontline soldiers, it was still not strict enough to mobilize the necessary manpower.

Kuleba noted that protecting the rights and interests of Ukrainian citizens abroad has been and remains a priority for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. However, the main priority is Ukraine’s survival under the current circumstances.

Protecting the rights and interests of Ukrainian citizens abroad has always been and remains a priority for the MFA. At the same time, under the circumstances of Russia’s full-scale aggression, the main priority is to protect our Homeland from destruction. How it looks like now:… — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) April 23, 2024

“How it looks like now: a man of conscription age went abroad, showed his state that he does not care about its survival, and then comes and wants to receive services from this state,” Kuleba wrote on Twitter. “It does not work this way. Our country is at war. Besides, the obligation to update one’s documents with the conscription centers existed even before the new law on mobilization was passed. If anyone believes that while someone is fighting far away at the frontline and risking his or her life for this state, someone else is staying abroad but receiving services from this state, then this is not how it works. Staying abroad does not relieve a citizen of his or her duties to the Homeland. That is why yesterday I ordered measures to restore fair attitudes toward men of conscription age in Ukraine and abroad. This will be fair.”



Kuleba noted that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would provide further clarifications on the procedure for obtaining consular services within the legal framework for men of conscription age in foreign diplomatic missions soon. This will allow implementing of the law “On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine on Certain Issues of Military Service, Mobilization and Military Registration” after it comes into force on 12 May 2024.

