The Biden administration is urging Ukraine to revise its mobilization legislation to lower the draft age from 25 to 18, according to an anonymous source speaking to the Associated Press.

The recommendation stems from what the administration describes as “the pure math of Ukraine’s situation now is that it needs more troops in the fight.”

As of late 2023, Ukraine’s military leadership has acknowledged a critical manpower shortage exacerbated by ongoing combat losses and the necessity to rotate troops who have been engaged in prolonged fighting since the full-scale invasion began in February 2022. Senior Ukrainian officials, including Roman Kostenko, secretary of the parliamentary defense committee, said that Ukraine requires 500,000 more troops to effectively address battlefield conditions and sustain military operations.

An unnamed Biden administration representative told AP that the outgoing Democratic administration believes reducing the draft age would help expand Ukraine’s pool of military-age males.

European officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, have also reportedly raised concerns about Ukraine’s personnel challenges. These discussions suggest that allies believe Ukraine’s primary limitation is manpower rather than weaponry.

This perspective aligns with recent statements from senior US officials. On 19 November, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that while Ukraine has received substantial American weaponry, the country continues to face significant battlefield challenges, specifically pointing to mobilization issues.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has previously resisted pressures to lower the mobilization age. In November, he said that Ukraine would not reduce the draft age but would offer contract opportunities with motivational packages for those below the current mobilization threshold.

