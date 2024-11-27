Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Biden administration pushes Ukraine to mobilize young men from 18

White House indicates Ukraine’s “pure mathematics” of war requires a broader approach to military recruitment.
byMaria Tril
27/11/2024
2 minute read
mobilisation-ukraine
Mobilization in Ukraine. Illustrative photo. Credit: Visit Ukraine
Biden administration pushes Ukraine to mobilize young men from 18

The Biden administration is urging Ukraine to revise its mobilization legislation to lower the draft age from 25 to 18, according to an anonymous source speaking to the Associated Press.

The recommendation stems from what the administration describes as “the pure math of Ukraine’s situation now is that it needs more troops in the fight.”

As of late 2023, Ukraine’s military leadership has acknowledged a critical manpower shortage exacerbated by ongoing combat losses and the necessity to rotate troops who have been engaged in prolonged fighting since the full-scale invasion began in February 2022. Senior Ukrainian officials, including Roman Kostenko, secretary of the parliamentary defense committee, said that Ukraine requires 500,000 more troops to effectively address battlefield conditions and sustain military operations.

An unnamed Biden administration representative told AP that the outgoing Democratic administration believes reducing the draft age would help expand Ukraine’s pool of military-age males.

European officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, have also reportedly raised concerns about Ukraine’s personnel challenges. These discussions suggest that allies believe Ukraine’s primary limitation is manpower rather than weaponry.

This perspective aligns with recent statements from senior US officials. On 19 November, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that while Ukraine has received substantial American weaponry, the country continues to face significant battlefield challenges, specifically pointing to mobilization issues.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has previously resisted pressures to lower the mobilization age. In November, he said that Ukraine would not reduce the draft age but would offer contract opportunities with motivational packages for those below the current mobilization threshold.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts
    survey results public opinion Ukraine
    Read More

    Ukrainians’ support for wartime criticism of authorities risen since 2022 

    When Russia’s full-scale invasion started in 2022, the majority of Ukrainians believed that it was not necessary to critisize the government to avoid destabilizing the situation, however a survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) in May 2024 reveals that 31% of Ukrainians think criticism should be harsh and uncompromising, while 63% believe it should be constructive.
    byVira Kravchuk