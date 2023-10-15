Russian region plunged into darkness following suspected Ukrainian drone strike

Multiple Ukrainian media outlets, citing their sources, have disclosed that Ukrainian drones effectively struck an electrical substation in Krasnaya Yaruga, within Russia’s Belgorod Oblast. Notably, this substation was linked to various Russian military facilities.

Ukraine causes blackout in Russia's Belgorod Oblast, media reports

🇺🇦 Media, citing sources within 🇺🇦Security Service, have released a video allegedly showing 🇺🇦 drones targeting 🇷🇺electrical substation.

🎞️ NV via Telegram pic.twitter.com/DbsjsLq6gj — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) October 15, 2023

“The Security Service’s task is to make the invaders understand that the blackouts occurring in response to their relentless strikes on energy infrastructure are a reality soon to befall them,” an NV source said.

On the night of 15 October, the Russian Ministry of Defense alleged that drones attacked the Belgorod and Kursk regions, blaming Ukraine. Russian military officials claimed that air defense systems intercepted 27 drones.

Read more: