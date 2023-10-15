Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Russian region plunged into darkness following suspected Ukrainian drone strike

Multiple Ukrainian media outlets, citing sources within the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), have released a video allegedly showing Ukrainian drones targeting an electrical substation.
15/10/2023
Ukraine causes blackout in Russia's Belgorod Oblast, media reports
Suspected Ukrainian drone attack on Russia’s Belgorod Oblast. Photo: screenshot from the NV video posted in Telegram
Multiple Ukrainian media outlets, citing their sources, have disclosed that Ukrainian drones effectively struck an electrical substation in Krasnaya Yaruga, within Russia’s Belgorod Oblast. Notably, this substation was linked to various Russian military facilities.

“The Security Service’s task is to make the invaders understand that the blackouts occurring in response to their relentless strikes on energy infrastructure are a reality soon to befall them,” an NV source said.

On the night of 15 October, the Russian Ministry of Defense alleged that drones attacked the Belgorod and Kursk regions, blaming Ukraine. Russian military officials claimed that air defense systems intercepted 27 drones.

