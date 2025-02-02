Earthquake strikes Poltava Oblast with no reported damage

Support us on Patreon
An earthquake measuring 3.67 magnitude hit near Poltava at 18:21 on 1 February local time, with tremors detected three kilometers underground.
Yuri Zoria
02/02/2025
Location of the 1 February earthquake in Poltava Oblast. Photo: Google Maps
The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported a 3.67 magnitude earthquake between Poltava and Reshetylіvka in central-eastern Ukraine on the evening of 1 February 2025. The event was not related to Russia’s ongoing attacks.

While some social media speculation emerged about potential nuclear testing, the location’s proximity to densely populated areas and lack of deep mine infrastructure makes such claims implausible. Ukraine experiences regular minor seismic activity, though it is not considered among the most seismically active regions.

According to emergency services, the tremors were recorded at 18:21 local time at a depth of 3 kilometers. The service stated that no negative consequences were reported, and no emergency calls were received.

The Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) provided additional data, locating the earthquake 16 kilometers west-southwest of Poltava. Their measurements indicated a slightly lower magnitude of 3.6 and placed the tremors at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Latest earthquakes in Ukraine. Data: EMSC

