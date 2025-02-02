Earthquake strikes Poltava Oblast with no reported damage

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported a 3.67 magnitude earthquake between Poltava and Reshetylіvka in central-eastern Ukraine on the evening of 1 February 2025. The event was not related to Russia’s ongoing attacks.
According to emergency services, the tremors were recorded at 18:21 local time at a depth of 3 kilometers. The service stated that no negative consequences were reported, and no emergency calls were received.
The Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) provided additional data, locating the earthquake 16 kilometers west-southwest of Poltava. Their measurements indicated a slightly lower magnitude of 3.6 and placed the tremors at a depth of 10 kilometers.
Related:
- Death toll from Russia’s Poltava missile strike rose to 14, including two children
- 17 “earthquakes” shake Russian Tver Oblast, Ukraine claims strike on huge missile depot
- Strongest earthquake of 2024 strikes Romania, tremors reach Ukraine
- Seismic signals indicate Kakhovka dam explosion – NORSAR
- Fears of radioactive disaster as Russian proxies plan to flood nuclear test site in Donbas(2018)