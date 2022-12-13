Russia attempts to advance in four directions, starts mobilizing women – Ukraine’s General Staff

Russia conducts offensive operations in the directions of Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Zaporizhzhia; in other directions, they are defending against Ukrainian assaults, Ukraine’s General Staff reported on 12 December.

Russia keeps robbing civilian infrastructure objects in occupied Kherson Oblast: on 11 December, equipment from local agricultural enterprises in occupied Rubanivka was stolen, it wrote.

Additionally, Russia has started to mobilize women in the occupied territories of Donbas to replenish losses in the 1st Army Corps. Particularly, 28 women were summoned and directed to training by the Kalinin regional military commissariat of occupied Donetsk.