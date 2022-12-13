Russia attempts to advance in four directions, starts mobilizing women – Ukraine’s General Staff

Latest news Ukraine

Russia conducts offensive operations in the directions of Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Zaporizhzhia; in other directions, they are defending against Ukrainian assaults, Ukraine’s General Staff reported on 12 December.

Russia keeps robbing civilian infrastructure objects in occupied Kherson Oblast: on 11 December, equipment from local agricultural enterprises in occupied Rubanivka was stolen, it wrote.

Additionally, Russia has started to mobilize women in the occupied territories of Donbas to replenish losses in the 1st Army Corps. Particularly, 28 women were summoned and directed to training by the Kalinin regional military commissariat of occupied Donetsk.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags