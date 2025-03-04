Frontline report: New Swedish MANPADS help Ukraine push Russian air force out of Toretsk

Today, there is interesting news from the town of Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast.

The newly received MANPADS from Sweden allowed Ukrainian forces to turn the tide in Toretsk by creating a lethal threat to Russian aviation. As Ukrainian fighters began shooting down Russian aircraft, they not only disrupted enemy air support but also forced Russian forces to scale back their countermeasures, allowing Ukraine to push deeper into the contested town.

With the battle for Toretsk coming to a critical point, Ukrainian forces are determined to maintain their foothold on the edges of the settlement and prevent Russian attempts to break out and advance into more open terrain. The Ukrainian presence in the ruins of Toretsk not only prevents Russian forces from fully consolidating control but also keeps the possibility of Ukrainian counteroffensives alive. Persistent counterattacks effectively drain Russian manpower and resources in brutal urban combat. These strikes prevent Russian forces from regrouping and fortifying their gains, keeping the battle dynamic and forcing the enemy into constant attrition.

At the same time, Ukraine’s effective use of drones has severely limited Russian mobility, making it dangerous for their infantry to move through the shattered remains of the town. Every Russian advance is met with drone surveillance and precision strikes, ensuring that their movements are neither unnoticed nor unpunished. Unlike previous months, when weak spots could be exploited, Ukrainian positions here are now solidified, leaving little room for Russian infiltration.

Russian forces caught in an aerial trap

As Russian attempts to encircle Toretsk failed, Ukrainian defenders maintained direct supply roads without significant disruptions. In addition, the Ukrainian brigades engaged in the area are notably better trained and equipped than the Russian units thrown into the fight, which consist mainly of mobilized personnel from occupied parts of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts with lower combat morale. This has forced Russian commanders to increasingly rely on airstrikes in an attempt to bomb Ukrainians out of their positions.

The frontline situation has prevented Ukraine from positioning its long-range air defense systems closer to Toretsk, allowing Russian jets to operate more freely close to the front without immediate threats from advanced anti-air systems. Russian aircraft have dared to fly closer to provide direct fire support, posing a serious challenge to the Ukrainians. Recognizing the need to counter Russian aerial power, Ukrainian forces have begun to deploy man-portable air defense systems (MANPADS) as an effective ambush tool.

Unlike stationary long-range systems, MANPADS are small, mobile, and difficult to detect. This allows operators to fire from concealed positions before relocating. With the inflow of MANPADS from Sweden, Ukrainians could start using them more freely.

The Russians unknowingly flew into this trap, emboldened by the lack of Ukrainian long-range air defenses near Toretsk. A geolocated video from the area shows Ukrainian fighters monitoring a pair of Russian Su-25 attack aircraft before launching an anti-air missile from an Igla MANPAD and successfully shooting one of the planes down. This disrupted Russian air support in the area and created additional problems. Soon after, a Russian Mi-8 helicopter was dispatched to evacuate the downed pilot, which the Ukrainians anticipated. They launched FPV drones that quickly targeted it, forcing it to abandon the mission and leave the evacuation team behind.

Although the Russian helicopter managed to escape due to its electronic warfare system, it is still unknown if it suffered any damage from the drones. This incident highlighted Russia’s vulnerabilities and made it clear that air operations near Toretsk had become increasingly dangerous.

Ukrainian raids gain momentum as Russian air superiority falters

This had immediate consequences, as fearful Russian aviation reduced its presence in the area, allowing Ukrainian forces to intensify their raids into the town and pushing the gray zone further back. Several recently released videos showcase the work of Ukrainian special forces disembarking from armored vehicles on the outskirts of Toretsk and destroying various enemy soldiers and hideouts.

Overall, the successful use of man-portable air defense systems in Toretsk has proven how crucial they are for frontline operations. While Ukraine’s Western allies have been supplying high-end systems like Patriot to protect critical infrastructure and rear positions, new deliveries of MANPADS from Sweden will provide even more tactical flexibility to Ukrainian forces on the front lines. These additional weapons will allow them to continue denying Russian air superiority in contested areas like Toretsk, forcing Russian pilots to operate at greater risk or longer distances—abandoning close air support altogether.

