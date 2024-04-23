Former US Special Representative for Ukraine Volker calles on US for swift action on fresh aid bill for Kyiv

Former US Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations Kurt Volker has called on the US to have strategic clarity regarding the victory of Ukraine over Russian occupiers and “flood the country with massive quantities of arms and ammunition, as quickly as possible,” as per CEPA.

His words came after the US Congress voted on the bill on $60 billion aid package for Ukraine which includes artillery, air defense munitions and long-range ATACMS missiles.

“So much for the good news. The bad news is that the delays and difficulty in passing the aid bill put US national security at risk and should serve as a warning: this process cannot be allowed to drag on,” said Volker.

The former US special representative urged the US to further supply Ukraine with the sufficient number of weapons and equipment which would help the country win, not to survive. According to Volker, a Ukrainian victory is essential to reestablish peace in Europe, deter Chinese aggression in Asia, and reinforce Iranian worries about launching attacks on Israel ever again.

He also called on the US high-ranking officials of the US government to “clear and consistensly” repeat US President Joe Biden’s statement, “We want to see Ukraine win the war.”

“There must be no equivocation with the President’s words. We must have strategic clarity,” claimed Volker.

He said that despite lack in resources, Russia has made gains on the battlefield due to haltment in the US assistance for Ukrainian soldiers.

“Russian forces need to feel a bit of ‘shock and awe’ to understand that the battlefield has now changed, and that time is not on their side. We need to begin deterring Russia against further aggression, rather than assuring it that we seek to avoid ‘escalation.’ Rather than worrying about what Putin might do, Putin should worry about what we might do. Now that funding is assured, the US military should flood Ukraine with massive quantities of arms and ammunition, as quickly as possible,” stressed Volker.

Ambassador Kurt Volker served as one of the key US diplomats responsible for relations with Ukraine during Donald Trump’s initial presidential term. Previously, he held positions as the US Ambassador to NATO and as the State Department’s Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations from 2017 to 2019. Volker gained popularity among Ukrainians for his straightforward and candid comments regarding Russian aggression and Putin’s motives.

