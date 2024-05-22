Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Congressmen urge Biden to authorize Ukraine’s attacks on Russian strategic targets

In a bipartisan letter, US congressmen urged the Pentagon to lift restrictions on Ukraine’s use of American weapons against Russian targets.
byMaria Tril
22/05/2024
2 minute read
F16
Two US F-16 Fighting Falcons. Credit: the United States Air Force.
Congressmen urge Biden to authorize Ukraine’s attacks on Russian strategic targets

The US House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence has released a bipartisan letter urging Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to expedite additional resources to Ukraine, including authorizing the use of US-provided weapons to strike strategic targets within Russian territory under certain circumstances.

The press release states, “Ukrainian officials have expressed grave concerns, stating that the situation is worse than ever.”

The letter, signed by 13 congressmen on 21 May, directly quotes: “Our Ukrainian allies are requesting permission to use certain weapons provided by the United States to conduct operations on strategic targets inside Russian and Russian-controlled territory. … It is essential the Biden Administration allows Ukraine’s military leaders an ability to conduct a full spectrum of operations necessary to respond to Russia’s unprovoked attack on their sovereign land..”

The lawmakers argue that the current Biden Administration policy is “handcuffing Ukraine’s ability to push back on Russian forces near Kharkiv with US-origin weapons.”

Congressmen also urge the US Administration to provide a substantial number of trained pilots to operate aircraft such as the F-16 fighter jets which become available to Ukraine. According to the US Air Force, the US is on track to graduate only 12 pilots from F-16 training by the end of 2024.

Graduating 12 Ukrainian pilots is simply insufficient. Ukraine is at war, and slots for Ukraine must be prioritized over other foreign countries,” they stated

On air defenses, the congressmen note, “Ukraine has requested upwards of seven (7) additional Patriot batteries to protect large urban areas in Ukraine.”

Following the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting on 20 May, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin reiterated that the White House will not approve Ukraine’s use of US-provided weapons for strikes against military targets in Russia.

Austin stated that the US expects that Ukraine will “continue to use the weapons that [the US] provided on targets inside of Ukraine.”

A day earlier, former Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland stated that Russian border positions are legitimate targets and urged the US to provide more support for Ukrainians to strike bases on Russian territory.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!