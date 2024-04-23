Ukraine allocates an additional $200 million for fortifications, bringing the total to $1 billion

The latest government decision to allocate an additional UAH 8 billion brings the total sum allocated for the construction of fortifications in 2024 to UAH 38 billion ($1 billion). The sum was taken by the “redistribution of expenses,” Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said, not clarifying whether the money was taken from the reserve fund or some expenses had been cut.

“Our task is to create a reliable defensive rampart that will protect our soldiers and give our army more advantages on the battlefield,” Shmyhal said.

As was earlier reported, Ukraine allocates 100% of its national budget for defense, the largest part of which goes for soldiers’ salaries and basic supplies. Non-military-related expenses have been cut and covered by international financial aid through grants and cheap loans.

In March 2024, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine constructs “three lines of defense with a length of 2000 kilometers.

Read also: