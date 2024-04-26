Zelenskyy names vital priorities for Ukraine’s success at the Ramstein meeting

In his address to the participants of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting (Ramstein format), President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy named long-range weapons, air defense, and artillery as vital priorities in the assistance Ukraine needs from its allies. The Ramstein meeting on 26 April 2024 marks the second anniversary of its establishment. Zelenskyy’s address was broadcast on the Pentagon’s Twitter (X).

https://twitter.com/DeptofDefense/status/1783828738142048732

Zelenskyy noted that further developments on the front lines depend on how quickly Ukraine and its allies act and whether agreements are fulfilled.

“Dear friends, please do not forget what you are deciding. This is not just about arms supply. You are deciding the fate of the world that will either live by rules that we all recognize or depend on the mercy of those whose violence is brutal,” he stressed.



“Although in half a year while we were waiting for a decision on American support, the Russian army managed to seize the initiative on the battlefield, we can still not only stabilize the front but also move forward, achieving our Ukrainian goals in the war,” he also stated.

He named long-range weapons as the first priority to ensure that no corner of the occupied territory is a safe place for Russian troops. Zelenskyy thanked the allies for the already adopted decisions on missiles that “are already working at the front” – Storm Shadow, SCALP, and ATACMS.

The president named air defense as the second priority.

“This year, Russian aircraft have already used over 9,000 guided bombs against Ukraine. We need capabilities to shoot down their combat aircraft so that they do not approach our positions and borders. It is possible. Just as it is possible to protect Ukrainian cities from Russian missiles. We urgently need Patriot systems and missiles for them,” he emphasized, adding that Ukraine needs at least seven such systems.

“You have these systems, and they can really change the situation for the better. As can the acceleration of the provision of F-16s,” the president said.

Zelenskyy named artillery and shells as the third priority, stressing that currently, the imbalance between Ukrainian and Russian forces in artillery is 1:10, and such a situation encourages Russia to think about a counteroffensive.

He named weapons production, both in partner countries and in joint projects, as the fourth priority.

“Currently, in Ukraine, we have the potential for production, in particular, of drones, which significantly exceeds our financial capabilities. The same situation exists with electronic warfare systems… It is necessary to fill our defense capacities with real orders,” Zelenskyy noted.

According to media reports, Spain has refused to transfer a Patriot battery to Ukraine but will provide some missiles. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has ruled out the possibility of supplying Ukraine with air defense systems. Meanwhile, Germany has announced the urgent transfer of one Patriot air defense system to Ukraine and is reportedly urging the United States to supply Ukraine with at least one more Patriot system.

He also noted that Ukraine is creating new brigades, increasing the strength of the Armed Forces, but these brigades would need more weapons.

Read also: