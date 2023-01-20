Germany announces €1 billion military aid package to Ukraine

The Minister of Defense of the Federal Republic of Germany, Boris Pistorius, making an announcement/ Source: Telegram channel of Ukrainska Pravda
European Pravda reports, referencing ZDF, that the newly appointed Minister of Defense of the Federal Republic of Germany, Boris Pistorius, has announced a forthcoming spring €1 billion military aid package for Ukraine following the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting in Ramstein, Germany.
According to Pistorius, the military aid package will reportedly consist of the following:
- Patriot missile system
- seven Gepard anti-aircraft self-propelled artillery
- Iris-T anti-aircraft missile complexes
- additional guided missiles
According to Pistorius, the package will also entail the training of troops. Furthermore, the total value of Germany’s military assistance will exceed €3.3 billion.
“Germany will not cease its support for Ukraine,” Pistorius declared.
The Minister also reported that Western allies have not yet agreed to provide Ukraine with Leopard 2 main battle tanks. However, Pistorius ordered his ministry to inspect tank stockpiles in anticipation of a possible supply.
