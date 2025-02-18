Russo-Ukrainian war, day 1090: EU leaders rush to Paris summit as Zelenskyy warns against “Afghanistan 2.0” in Ukraine

Exclusives

At Munich, Zelenskyy bets on European army as Ukraine’s plan B . With transatlantic ties strained, Kyiv is pushing for deeper European defense cooperation, arguing that Ukraine’s battle-tested military should anchor the continent’s security.

“Back to war”: Ukrainian vets learn winter sports, win 30 medals at Invictus Games . For Ukrainian veterans like Oleksandr Androshchuk, every scrape of skis and crack of air conditioning at the 2025 Invictus Games triggered memories of Russian shells and rockets back home. But on the slopes and podiums of Whistler, they found solace – and success.

Military

Frontline report: Ukrainian precision counterstrikes near Pokrovsk exhausted Russian forces to breaking point. Despite facing stark disadvantages in manpower and resources, Ukrainian forces systematically dismantled Russian assault groups at Kotlyne in Donetsk Oblast through coordinated armor, drones, and infantry tactics.

Russia deploys advanced 12-channel Shahed drones to strike Mykolaiv, leaving 100,000 without heating. Russian forces have demonstrated upgraded drone capabilities by deploying new domestically-produced Shaheds with enhanced navigation systems against Ukrainian civilian infrastructure.

TWZ: Ukraine knocks out Russia’s newest S-350 Vityaz in Donetsk, exposing gaps in Kremlin’s air defenses. This is the first confirmed destruction of the $135 million platform since Russia’s invasion began.

Forbes: Ukraine wipes out two Russian drone operators with HIMARS, borrowing US Afghan tactics. In Zaporizhzhia, Ukrainian intelligence tracked a Russian drone team and called in a HIMARS strike to eliminate the operators before launch.

As of 17 FEB 2025, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 859920 (+1530)

Tanks: 10089 (+16)

APV: 21063 (+52)

Artillery systems: 23222 (+37)

MLRS: 1283

Anti-aircraft systems: 1067

Aircraft: 370

Helicopters: 331

UAV: 25505 (+128)

Cruise missiles: 3063

Warships/boats: 28

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 37605 (+149)

Special equipment: 3750 (+1)

Intelligence and Technology

Russia plans to boost guided bomb production by 50% in 2025. As of September 2024, the Russian forces were using an average of 100 guided bombs per day.

Artillery shortage forces Russians to deploy improvised weapons, expert says. Russian forces face critical artillery shortage, resort to mounting BMP guns on carriages while North Korean weapons prove ineffective

International

“Unthinkable”: French FM Barrot rejects Russia’s G7 return, citing aggression and security threat. Although open to future diplomatic talks, Barrot rejected any dialogue with Russia until it acknowledges Ukraine’s need for real security guarantees and possible NATO membership.

Zelenskyy warns against “Afghanistan 2.0” scenario in Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has sharply criticized recent US statements on Ukraine, saying they’re “very pleasant for Putin,” during an interview with Germany’s ARD.

US-Russia meeting in Saudi Arabia is not talks on Ukraine – State Department. US officials have emphasized that the upcoming meeting with Russian counterparts in Saudi Arabia is not meant to be interpreted as negotiations on Ukraine, according to State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce.

Retired general: The US will “test the water” in Saudi Arabia, Ukraine will be at the negotiating table. Retired US Army Gen. Jack Keane believes that Putin is trying to win time to launch a third invasion

Ukraine to teach NATO how to combat Russia’s threats in new joint defense center in Poland.

Macron had “frank conversation” with Trump minutes before the EU emergency summit began. European leaders are arriving in Paris where France’s President Emmanuel Macron is trying to respond to Trump’s peace push

Starmer open to deploying British troops to Ukraine as US support uncertainty grows. Europe is considering deploying a 25,000–30,000-strong deterrence force to Ukraine, positioned away from the front lines but ready to respond if Russia escalates the war.

Kellogg to visit Ukraine on 20 February, may travel to the front.

In Munich, Vance recognized the need for a peace deal to be durable, media reports. American officials wanted to blackmail Ukraine but then completely changed their tune

Humanitarian and Social Impact

Russian occupation authorities seize apartments, businesses in Ukraine’s Sievierodonetsk. Russia systematically confiscates 504 “ownerless” apartments in Ukraine’s occupied Sievierodonetsk as abuses mount, denying residents property rights and healthcare access.

