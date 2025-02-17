Support us on Patreon
As of September 2024, the Russian forces were using an average of 100 guided bombs per day.
byOlena Mukhina
17/02/2025
2 minute read
Russian guided bombs. Open source.
Russia plans to boost guided Bomb production by 50% in 2025

In 2025, Russia plans to produce 75,000 aerial bombs equipped with glide and correction modules, which turn a standard unguided bomb into a precision-guided munition with an extended range, Defense Express reports, citing a study by the British think tank RUSI.

Russian guided bombs, though not highly accurate, cause massive destruction and pose a significant threat to Ukrainian cities, with a few capable of leveling a five-story building. Ukrainian forces have been seeking ways to intercept them, including using ZU-23-2 anti-aircraft guns, but the most effective solution is targeting the carriers, which remains challenging.

For comparison, Russia’s production target for guided bombs last year was 50,000 units. The new number represents Moscow’s plans for a 50% increase in guided bombs production output.

“A 50% rise in guided bombs production means greater pressure on the positions of Ukrainian defenders at the front line,” Defense Express notes.

Analysts also highlight the growing battlefield threat posed by drones. Experts estimate that unmanned aerial vehicles now account for at least 70% of destroyed Russian targets. However, 60-80% of drones may fail during missions without achieving any results.

At the same time, Ukraine has recently become the first country to employ thousand-pound (454 kg) Mark 83 bombs adapted with JDAM-ER (Joint Direct Attack Munition-Extended Range) guidance systems. The 1000′ bomb “might have been specifically produced for the Ukrainian Air Force,” say reports.

This development follows Ukraine’s successful integration of five-hundred-pound (226 kg) GBU-62 JDAM-ER guided bombs, which were first delivered in 2023.

