Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Ukraine has held on “crap and sticks” defense tech solutions for three years—now it needs leap on new level, say experts

Military innovators sound the alarm: Russia’s billion-dollar tech machine is overwhelming Ukraine’s improvised defenses.
byOlena Mukhina
20/05/2025
3 minute read
ukraine unveils new magura v7 naval drone used shoot down two russian su-30 jets ukrainian maritime drones (left) older v5 2025 militarnyi upgraded - 72-meter 3400-kg version has greater payload
New Ukrainian maritime drones Magura V7 (left) and older V5. May 2025. Photo: Militarnyi
Ukraine has held on “crap and sticks” defense tech solutions for three years—now it needs leap on new level, say experts

As of late May 2025, Ukraine is increasingly falling behind Russia in the technological race. While parity remains in some areas, Russia is largely pulling ahead, according to Texty. 

The report comes amid a large-scale summer Russian offensive, which Moscow has effectively launched. Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service has revealed that Russian troops are attempting to infiltrate Sumy Oblast in small groups to establish a foothold and expand the zone of active combat. Similar Russian activity is observed in Chernihiv and Kharkiv oblasts.

Entirely new level of defense tech

This troubling trend has been highlighted by Mariia Berlinska, head of the Center for Aerial Reconnaissance Support, and military and civil society figure Yehor Firsov.

Berlinska notes in an opinion piece for Ukrainska Pravda that Russia has adopted a state-level policy, engaging tens of thousands of top engineers in the architecture of its military-industrial complex, integrating hundreds of engineering teams from partners in China, North Korea, Belarus, and others, and investing hundreds of billions of dollars into R&D and its component base. 

“We’re trying to keep up with low-tech solutions, but cheap, simple technologies are only part of the answer,” she says.

What is needed is a leap to an entirely new qualitative level, and fundamental and applied science is essential for that. 

“We already created miracles using components from the hobbyist radio market. We held out for more than three years. But these solutions are increasingly being defeated by the systematic, monumental, science-based projects of the joint Russian-Iranian-Chinese engineering teams,” Berlinska explains.

If Ukraine thinks it can fight on for a few more years with solutions cobbled together from “crap and sticks, it’s going to end very badly.”

“Because first those solutions will stop working, then the Russians will unleash a few more game changers, and finally, the army will become demoralized — and then there’ll be no more Ukrainians left,” says the expert. 

Rebuilding the science front 

She emphasizes that the only correct course of action is to create a state policy strategy for the development of military technologies. This must be priority number one.

“Right now, the entire technological front is literally being held by just a few thousand engineers and manufacturers. A whole country of millions, and just a few thousand people,” continues Berlinska. 

They need as much support as possible, and at the same time, Ukraine must train new specialists. However, preparing experts and rebuilding fundamental science takes at least 5 to 10 years.  

Read also

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts