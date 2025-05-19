Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Drone duo dismantles Russian Black Sea surveillance radar station, security service says

The Security Service of Ukraine used aerial and maritime drones to attack an occupied gas platform with a “Neva” radar installation, continuing Ukraine’s systematic campaign to degrade Russian naval capabilities.
byVira Kravchuk
19/05/2025
3 minute read
Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) destroyed a Russian radar station positioned on an occupied Ukrainian gas production platform in the Black Sea, used for surveillance.
Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) destroyed a Russian radar station, used for surveillance, positioned on an occupied Ukrainian gas production platform in the Black Sea. Photo: Ukraine’s Security Service
Drone duo dismantles Russian Black Sea surveillance radar station, security service says

Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) conducted a special operation that destroyed a Russian “Neva” radar station positioned on an occupied Ukrainian gas production platform in the Black Sea, according to an official SBU statement.

This operation continues Ukraine’s strategic efforts to reduce Russian military presence in the Black Sea region. SBU’s previous maritime drone operations targeted the Crimean Bridge and 11 Russian warships, contributing to diminishing Russia’s control in the area and enabling the restoration of the vital grain corridor, which is crucial for global food security.

The operation, carried out by the 13th Main Directorate of the SBU Military Counterintelligence Department, employed a combination of aerial and maritime unmanned vehicles in a coordinated attack. The initial strike came from an aerial drone, followed by a hit from a maritime drone.

The coordinated assault resulted in the destruction of not only the radar installation, which Russia had been using for air and surface surveillance, but also damaged storage facilities and living quarters on the platform.

“Within one special operation, SBU specialists used two types of drones, which demonstrated the effectiveness of working in pairs,” the SBU stated in their report. “We once again reminded the enemy that no Russian junk has a place in the Black Sea.”

Ukraine’s innovative use of low-cost naval drones dramatically shifted the balance of power in the Black Sea, effectively dismantling Russia’s $2.3 billion Black Sea Fleet, which was once a dominant force based in Crimea.

Since 2022, Ukraine has deployed over 100 uncrewed surface vessels like the Magura V5 and Sea Baby, equipped with explosives, missiles, and aerial drones, to conduct precision strikes on Russian warships and even fighter jets, achieving historic naval drone combat successes.

These drones, costing around $250,000 each, sunk multiple Russian vessels, forced the fleet’s retreat from Crimea, and reopened Ukraine’s grain export routes, impacting global food security.

Russia responded with its own sea drones and heavy defenses but struggles to match Ukraine’s rapid innovation and tactical use of AI-enabled unmanned systems. 

Read also

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!