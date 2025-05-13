Ukraine takes old Soviet missile—then hits Russian bomber 308 km away

For the first time, Ukraine’s military intelligence has released exclusive footage of the modernized S-200 missile systems in action.

According to analysts from Defense Express, these systems were used to strike the Russian Tu-22M3 strategic bomber on 19 April 2024, at an unprecedented range of 308 km.

This success came nearly a year after the first known use of the S-200 in July 2023, when an unidentified missile struck Tagonrog. The experts have pointed out that this marks a significant technological and tactical breakthrough.

The video reveals multiple missile launches, with the ground visibly marked by traces from the rockets’ engines, suggesting that old Soviet-era launch positions were likely used.

The operations were extremely risky as:

The launch systems are stationary

Once fired, they cannot escape retaliation

Preparing the missiles requires refueling with toxic liquid fuel, demanding full chemical protection

“Externally, the missile hasn’t changed, but the modernization has focused on its electronic systems,” analysts say.

These strikes represent not just a technical breakthrough but a tactical sensation. Ukraine has managed to repurpose old arsenals with impressive innovation, showcasing flexibility and creativity.

The operation to destroy the Tu-22M3 was particularly complex: Ukrainian intelligence had waited for over a week in ambush before delivering the precise strike.

Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the Ukrainian Military Intelligence Directorate, noted the level of risk involved in such operations.

“Using the S-200 is unique and significantly more dangerous than anyone might have imagined,” he said.

This operation highlights Ukraine’s strategic ingenuity, making the most of its available resources to counteract Russian aggression.