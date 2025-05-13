Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Ukraine takes old Soviet missile—then hits Russian bomber 308 km away

Old arsenal, new tricks
byOlena Mukhina
13/05/2025
3 minute read
An S-200 missile system. Source: UkrInform
Ukraine takes old Soviet missile—then hits Russian bomber 308 km away

For the first time, Ukraine’s military intelligence has released exclusive footage of the modernized S-200 missile systems in action.

According to analysts from Defense Express, these systems were used to strike the Russian Tu-22M3 strategic bomber on 19 April 2024, at an unprecedented range of 308 km.

This success came nearly a year after the first known use of the S-200 in July 2023, when an unidentified missile struck Tagonrog. The experts have pointed out that this marks a significant technological and tactical breakthrough.

The video reveals multiple missile launches, with the ground visibly marked by traces from the rockets’ engines, suggesting that old Soviet-era launch positions were likely used.

The operations were extremely risky as:

  • The launch systems are stationary
  • Once fired, they cannot escape retaliation
  • Preparing the missiles requires refueling with toxic liquid fuel, demanding full chemical protection

“Externally, the missile hasn’t changed, but the modernization has focused on its electronic systems,” analysts say.

These strikes represent not just a technical breakthrough but a tactical sensation. Ukraine has managed to repurpose old arsenals with impressive innovation, showcasing flexibility and creativity.

The operation to destroy the Tu-22M3 was particularly complex: Ukrainian intelligence had waited for over a week in ambush before delivering the precise strike.

Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the Ukrainian Military Intelligence Directorate, noted the level of risk involved in such operations.

“Using the S-200 is unique and significantly more dangerous than anyone might have imagined,” he said. 

This operation highlights Ukraine’s strategic ingenuity, making the most of its available resources to counteract Russian aggression.

Read also

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts