Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukraine can not fight until 2044, says Ukraine’s spy chief

At a closed meeting, Kyrylo Budanov highlighted the economic and human resource challenges Ukraine faces.
byOlena Mukhina
07/08/2024
2 minute read
Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine. Photo: Dmytro Larin, Ukrainska Pravda.
Chief of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov. Photo: Dmytro Larin, Ukrainska Pravda.
Ukraine can not fight until 2044, says Ukraine’s spy chief

Russia has been estimating Ukraine’s human resources to have an understanding of how long Kyiv can defend its territories in the war, said Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR), at a closed meeting at the Kyiv School of Economics, Forbes reports.

According to Budanov, some Ukrainians are scared to enlist in the armed forces because they have not been fully informed that serving in the Ukrainian army is not a sentence but an honor and an opportunity.

“Yes, it is a duty, a routine, a risk, but at the same time, it is true freedom – defending your state, serving your nation. It is a contribution to both your own and the collective free future. The alternative to this is Russian slavery,” he said.

At the same time, the chief of Ukraine’s intelligence agency recognized that mistakes have been made in “communication with society.”

If Ukraine mobilizes all men aged over 18 years, the country can fight until 2033. If the state lowers the threshold to 16 years (a scenario also considered by Russia), then until 2044, said Budanov.

“These are just Russian calculations. In contrast to the enemy, Ukraine values the lives of its citizens. And it’s unlikely that anyone could fight until 2044, not only until 2060. The economic issue is a primary factor here—no economy can withstand such a long time in a state of war. But if Ukraine is mostly spending not only its own funds on the war, Russia is using its own, and the enemy understands this clearly as well,” Ukraine’s Intelligence chief said.

An updated mobilization law came into effect in Ukraine on 18 May. Therefore, all conscripted men and women aged 18-60 had to update their registration data in local conscription offices within 60 days, by 16 July.

Experts say that if Ukraine cannot quickly solve the mobilization problem, the risk of a Russian breakthrough in the second half of 2024 will significantly increase.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts