Ukrainian spies detonate explosive-rigged FPV goggles across Russia, targeting drone operators

A series of explosions has struck the FPV drone goggles used by Russian pilots, with dozens of cases reported across multiple regions of Russia in early February, according UNIAN.
Sources within Ukraine’s military intelligence (HUR) told the journalists that the operation was orchestrated by Ukrainian specialists. The goggles, supplied to Russian FPV pilots by Russian volunteer organizations, were rigged with explosives before being delivered.
Ukrainian intelligence operatives reportedly purchased a large batch of FPV goggles, modified them with a remote detonation function, and then, in coordination with HUR, ensured that Russian volunteers unknowingly distributed the compromised devices as “charitable aid” to Russian military drone units.
“Now, Russian FPV drone pilots are facing divine retribution for the innocent lives they’ve taken and the atrocities they’ve committed. Expect more such incidents in the future—because Bandera’s secret workshops making ‘surprise goggles’ are no longer just in the Carpathians but also deep in Russia’s own Siberia,” the operation’s authors stated.
Earlier, Telegram channel Dosye Shpiona said the first explosion occurred on 4 February in Belgorod Oblast when a Russian soldier activated his FPV headset.
Eight Russian drone operators blinded after FPV C4-rigged goggles explode, media report
The detonation resulted in severe facial and eye injuries. Over the next three days, from 4 to 7 February, seven additional explosions took place in different regions, affecting multiple Russian units.
Related:
- TWZ: Ukraine copies Israel’s deadliest pager trick — explosive FPV goggles found in Russia
- Solar reflection on drone fiber-optic cables leads to Russian UAV team elimination (video)
- Russia’s fiber-optic drones dodge jamming, but Ukraine hunts them with infrared and sound
- Forbes: Ukraine deploys FPV drones as stealth roadside bombs to strike Russian convoys