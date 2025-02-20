Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Ukrainian spies detonate explosive-rigged FPV goggles across Russia, targeting drone operators

Russian military drone teams, previously considered safe behind front lines, now face a critical security dilemma as essential equipment becomes a potential threat to operators’ lives.
byOlena Mukhina
20/02/2025
2 minute read
russian troops ukraine
Russian troops in Ukraine. Image by Ukrainska Pravda
Ukrainian spies detonate explosive-rigged FPV goggles across Russia, targeting drone operators

A series of explosions has struck the FPV drone goggles used by Russian pilots, with dozens of cases reported across multiple regions of Russia in early February, according UNIAN.

Drone warfare innovations have become a defining feature of the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war. Unmanned vehicles of various sizes, operating in the air, on land, and at sea, play a central role, with technology advancing rapidly from both sides. The drone operators are among the most valuable targets, and Ukraine often uses valuable precision weapons, such as GMLRS rockets for HIMARS multiple rocket launchers to target Russian drone teams.

Sources within Ukraine’s military intelligence (HUR) told the journalists that the operation was orchestrated by Ukrainian specialists. The goggles, supplied to Russian FPV pilots by Russian volunteer organizations, were rigged with explosives before being delivered.

Ukrainian intelligence operatives reportedly purchased a large batch of FPV goggles, modified them with a remote detonation function, and then, in coordination with HUR, ensured that Russian volunteers unknowingly distributed the compromised devices as “charitable aid” to Russian military drone units.

“Now, Russian FPV drone pilots are facing divine retribution for the innocent lives they’ve taken and the atrocities they’ve committed. Expect more such incidents in the future—because Bandera’s secret workshops making ‘surprise goggles’ are no longer just in the Carpathians but also deep in Russia’s own Siberia,” the operation’s authors stated.

Earlier, Telegram channel Dosye Shpiona said the first explosion occurred on 4 February in Belgorod Oblast when a Russian soldier activated his FPV headset.

Eight Russian drone operators blinded after FPV C4-rigged goggles explode, media report

The detonation resulted in severe facial and eye injuries. Over the next three days, from 4 to 7 February, seven additional explosions took place in different regions, affecting multiple Russian units.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts