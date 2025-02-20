Ukrainian spies detonate explosive-rigged FPV goggles across Russia, targeting drone operators

A series of explosions has struck the FPV drone goggles used by Russian pilots, with dozens of cases reported across multiple regions of Russia in early February, according UNIAN.

Drone warfare innovations have become a defining feature of the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war. Unmanned vehicles of various sizes, operating in the air, on land, and at sea, play a central role, with technology advancing rapidly from both sides. The drone operators are among the most valuable targets, and Ukraine often uses valuable precision weapons, such as GMLRS rockets for HIMARS multiple rocket launchers to target Russian drone teams.

Sources within Ukraine’s military intelligence (HUR) told the journalists that the operation was orchestrated by Ukrainian specialists. The goggles, supplied to Russian FPV pilots by Russian volunteer organizations, were rigged with explosives before being delivered.

Ukrainian intelligence operatives reportedly purchased a large batch of FPV goggles, modified them with a remote detonation function, and then, in coordination with HUR, ensured that Russian volunteers unknowingly distributed the compromised devices as “charitable aid” to Russian military drone units.

“Now, Russian FPV drone pilots are facing divine retribution for the innocent lives they’ve taken and the atrocities they’ve committed. Expect more such incidents in the future—because Bandera’s secret workshops making ‘surprise goggles’ are no longer just in the Carpathians but also deep in Russia’s own Siberia,” the operation’s authors stated.

Earlier, Telegram channel Dosye Shpiona said the first explosion occurred on 4 February in Belgorod Oblast when a Russian soldier activated his FPV headset.

The detonation resulted in severe facial and eye injuries. Over the next three days, from 4 to 7 February, seven additional explosions took place in different regions, affecting multiple Russian units.

