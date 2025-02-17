Kellogg to visit Ukraine on 20 February, may travel to the front

US Special Peace Envoy Keith Kellogg is expected to visit Ukraine on 20 February as Donald Trump’s team continues to pursue negotiations with Russia to end the war they launched on Ukraine in 2014.

“He will be here for two days or more, and I want to go with him to the front. I think he won’t refuse. I want him to study all the details and talk to our military. I know he will visit Syrskyi, possibly several brigade commanders. A meeting with intelligence and Defense Ministry representatives is also possible,” said the president.

Kellogg is one of the many people participating in the peace efforts alongside Secretary of State Marco Rubio, National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.

He previously said that Europe would not be invited to the negotiation table while saying that Ukraine would get a seat.