Macron had “frank conversation” with Trump minutes before the EU emergency summit began

France’s President Emmanuel Macron spoke on the phone just several minutes before European leaders gathered to discuss security in Paris.

According to Politico Europe’s reports, the “frank conversation” lasted 20 minutes though there are no details about its content.

The summit is attended by Germany’s Olaf Scholz, Italy’s Giorgia Meloni, Spain’s Pedro Sánchez, the United Kingdom’s Keir Starmer, Denmark’s Mette Frederiksen, Poland’s Donald Tusk and Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof. As well as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Council President António Costa, and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte.

Their primary goal is to come up with a unified response to the US attempt to commence negotiations with Russia that’ll not include Europe though it has received a questionnaire from the US on what it needs from Washington D.C. to provide security commitments to Ukraine.

Before the meeting, Polish PM Donald Tusk called on Europe to increase its defense spending big time before it’s too late.