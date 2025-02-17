Polish PM on defense: Spend now before it’s too late

Polish PM Donald Tusk has issued a warning to Europe amid the POTUS Donald Trump’s peace push.

He wrote on his X handle, “If we, Europeans, fail to spend big on defense now, we will be forced to spend 10 times more if we don’t prevent a wider war. As the Polish PM, I’m entitled to say it loud and clear since Poland already spends almost 5% of its GDP on defense. And we will continue to do so.”

If we, Europeans, fail to spend big on defence now, we will be forced to spend 10 times more if we don’t prevent a wider war. As the Polish PM I’m entitled to say it loud and clear, since Poland already spends almost 5% of its GDP on defence. And we will continue to do so. — Donald Tusk (@donaldtusk) February 17, 2025

The statement comes against the backdrop of a meeting in Paris where France’s President Emmanuel Macron is set to discuss the Russo-Ukraine war and concrete actions in light of the fact that it is slated to be excluded from the US-Russia negotiations.

Last week, at the Munich Security Conference, the US made it clear that while it’ll continue to be part of NATO, it expects Europe to be almost fully responsible for its security. This includes the goal of spending 5% of GDP on the Alliance’s needs. Meanwhile, Vice President J.D. Vance delivered a speech in which he criticized Europe’s approach to free speech and democracy.