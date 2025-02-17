Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Polish PM on defense: Spend now before it’s too late

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk is pressing Allies to spend more as Russo-Ukraine war rages
byLesia Dubenko
17/02/2025
1 minute read
Polish PM Donald Tusk/gov.pl
Polish PM Donald Tusk/gov.pl
Polish PM on defense: Spend now before it’s too late

Polish PM Donald Tusk has issued a warning to Europe amid the POTUS Donald Trump’s peace push.

He wrote on his X handle, “If we, Europeans, fail to spend big on defense now, we will be forced to spend 10 times more if we don’t prevent a wider war. As the Polish PM, I’m entitled to say it loud and clear since Poland already spends almost 5% of its GDP on defense. And we will continue to do so.”

The statement comes against the backdrop of a meeting in Paris where France’s President Emmanuel Macron is set to discuss the Russo-Ukraine war and concrete actions in light of the fact that it is slated to be excluded from the US-Russia negotiations.

Last week, at the Munich Security Conference, the US made it clear that while it’ll continue to be part of NATO, it expects Europe to be almost fully responsible for its security. This includes the goal of spending 5% of GDP on the Alliance’s needs. Meanwhile, Vice President J.D. Vance delivered a speech in which he criticized Europe’s approach to free speech and democracy.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts