Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Russian occupation authorities seize apartments, businesses in Ukraine’s Sievierodonetsk

Russia systematically confiscates 504 “ownerless” apartments in Ukraine’s occupied Sievierodonetsk as abuses mount, denying residents property rights and healthcare access.
byOlena Mukhina
17/02/2025
2 minute read
putin's fear societal backlash prevents new mobilization wave isw says russian soldier looted items popasna luhansk oblast ukraine spring 2022
Russian soldier with looted items in Popasna, Luhansk Oblast, Ukraine. Spring 2022. Photo: RFE/RL
Russian occupation authorities seize apartments, businesses in Ukraine’s Sievierodonetsk

Russian soldiers have already appropriated over 500 apartments of local residents in the temporarily occupied Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk Oblast, according to the Luhansk Regional Military Administration.

The Russian persecution of Ukrainians in occupied territories is marked by systematic human rights abuses, including torture, arbitrary detention, and enforced disappearances. Reports indicate that Russian military and security services have targeted individuals suspected of opposing the invasion, leading to widespread violations of international humanitarian law. Victims often endure severe physical and psychological violence during interrogations.

“Some 504 apartments in high-rise buildings in Sievierodonetsk have been declared ownerless by the occupiers and were ‘taken over,’ as the property owners failed to assert their rights within 30 days of being absent. They did not appear in time because they evacuated to safer regions of Ukraine or abroad,” Ukrainian authorities say.

The regional administration also noted that several non-residential premises, including shops, pharmacies, banks, hair salons, and funeral homes, have been “nationalized” by the Russians.

“The number of such objects will increase monthly as the invaders approve new lists of property for ‘nationalization.’ It should be noted that these are intact properties suitable for living. Most of the housing in the city has been destroyed or severely damaged,” the Luhansk administration added.

Currently, the city remains without mobile and home internet. Officially, people can use payphones or set up landline connections at home.

Earlier, the Eastern Human Rights Group said that Russia announced that, starting in 2025, residents of occupied Ukrainian territories must have Russian passports to receive free prescription medications needed for people with chronic illnesses.

The new rules stipulate that individuals must meet several criteria to receive free medications, medical devices, and specialized therapeutic nutrition products. These include holding a Russian passport, being registered for medical supervision, and being listed in the registry of citizens entitled to free medication provision. Registration in this registry is carried out at the local polyclinic after a medical appointment and being placed under medical supervision.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts