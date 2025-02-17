Russian occupation authorities seize apartments, businesses in Ukraine’s Sievierodonetsk

Russian soldiers have already appropriated over 500 apartments of local residents in the temporarily occupied Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk Oblast, according to the Luhansk Regional Military Administration.

The Russian persecution of Ukrainians in occupied territories is marked by systematic human rights abuses, including torture, arbitrary detention, and enforced disappearances. Reports indicate that Russian military and security services have targeted individuals suspected of opposing the invasion, leading to widespread violations of international humanitarian law. Victims often endure severe physical and psychological violence during interrogations.

“Some 504 apartments in high-rise buildings in Sievierodonetsk have been declared ownerless by the occupiers and were ‘taken over,’ as the property owners failed to assert their rights within 30 days of being absent. They did not appear in time because they evacuated to safer regions of Ukraine or abroad,” Ukrainian authorities say.

The regional administration also noted that several non-residential premises, including shops, pharmacies, banks, hair salons, and funeral homes, have been “nationalized” by the Russians.

“The number of such objects will increase monthly as the invaders approve new lists of property for ‘nationalization.’ It should be noted that these are intact properties suitable for living. Most of the housing in the city has been destroyed or severely damaged,” the Luhansk administration added.

Currently, the city remains without mobile and home internet. Officially, people can use payphones or set up landline connections at home.

Earlier, the Eastern Human Rights Group said that Russia announced that, starting in 2025, residents of occupied Ukrainian territories must have Russian passports to receive free prescription medications needed for people with chronic illnesses.

The new rules stipulate that individuals must meet several criteria to receive free medications, medical devices, and specialized therapeutic nutrition products. These include holding a Russian passport, being registered for medical supervision, and being listed in the registry of citizens entitled to free medication provision. Registration in this registry is carried out at the local polyclinic after a medical appointment and being placed under medical supervision.

