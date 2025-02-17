Retired general: The U.S. will “test the water” in Saudi Arabia, Ukraine will be at the negotiating table

Retired US Army Gen. Jack Keane has commented on the talks between the U.S and Russia in Saudi Arabia that are slated to take place tomorrow.

Speaking with Fox News, Keane noted that while Vladimir Putin pledged in his call with POTUS Donald Trump that he wants “peace,” he continues to have unrealistic demands.

“One, he doesn’t want to deal with Zelenskyy. Two, he wants to have territory under his control that he doesn’t even own. Three, he wants the Ukrainian military disarmed,” he said, adding that there’s no doubt that Ukraine will have “a seat at the negotiating table going forward if there are going to be real negotiations.”

He echoed Keith Kellogg’s statement that Europe will not be represented at the table and that the US will act as an intermediary, saying that the Minsk 2.0 agreement was effectively a failure. He added that Europe has to put forward its ideas though its interests will be factored in.

“They really need to step up,” he said, adding that it’s imperative that they bolster their defenses after prioritizing the creation of welfare states for several decades.

At the same time, he noted that he does not think Putin will ever give up his long-term goal of taking over Ukraine, even if he accepts a peace agreement during Trump’s time in office.

Keane said he thinks Putin is “willing to, at some point, if the deal is OK with him, to accept a peace agreement and a ceasefire.”

“But he’s not given up on his strategic goal to topple the government in Ukraine and take over the country,” Keane continued, adding, “So, where is he coming from? He’ll wait out President Trump, I suspect, and attack.”