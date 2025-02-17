Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Retired general: The U.S. will “test the water” in Saudi Arabia, Ukraine will be at the negotiating table

Retired US Army Gen. Jack Keane believes that Putin is trying to win time to launch a third invasion
byLesia Dubenko
17/02/2025
2 minute read
Retired U.S. Army Gen. Jack Keane in 2020
Retired U.S. Army Gen. Jack Keane in 2020/ Michael Brochstein/Sipa USA
Retired general: The U.S. will “test the water” in Saudi Arabia, Ukraine will be at the negotiating table

Retired US Army Gen. Jack Keane has commented on the talks between the U.S and Russia in Saudi Arabia that are slated to take place tomorrow.

Speaking with Fox News, Keane noted that while Vladimir Putin pledged in his call with POTUS Donald Trump that he wants “peace,” he continues to have unrealistic demands.

“One, he doesn’t want to deal with Zelenskyy. Two, he wants to have territory under his control that he doesn’t even own. Three, he wants the Ukrainian military disarmed,” he said, adding that there’s no doubt that Ukraine will have “a seat at the negotiating table going forward if there are going to be real negotiations.”

He echoed Keith Kellogg’s statement that Europe will not be represented at the table and that the US will act as an intermediary, saying that the Minsk 2.0 agreement was effectively a failure. He added that Europe has to put forward its ideas though its interests will be factored in.

“They really need to step up,” he said, adding that it’s imperative that they bolster their defenses after prioritizing the creation of welfare states for several decades.

At the same time, he noted that he does not think Putin will ever give up his long-term goal of taking over Ukraine, even if he accepts a peace agreement during Trump’s time in office.

Keane said he thinks Putin is “willing to, at some point, if the deal is OK with him, to accept a peace agreement and a ceasefire.”

“But he’s not given up on his strategic goal to topple the government in Ukraine and take over the country,” Keane continued, adding, “So, where is he coming from? He’ll wait out President Trump, I suspect, and attack.”

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts