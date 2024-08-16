Russian-controlled authorities claim drone attack in Sevastopol and Kerch at night

Russian-appointed officials in occupied Crimea reported explosions and alleged drone attacks in Sevastopol and Kerch overnight into 16 August.

The Russia-installed governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhaev, claimed that air defense forces shot down three drones over the Black Sea, though he provided no evidence for this assertion.

The Telegram channel Crimean Wind reported several explosions in Kerch, damaging infrastructure. According to the channel, debris damaged the sidewalk on Soviet Street, partially destroyed the road, and likely damaged utilities.

According to Crimean Wind, traffic on the Kerch Bridge was halted from around 3 am to 7 am. Explosions were also reported in Chornomorske and near Simferopol.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed to have repelled an attack by five Ukrainian drones and two naval drones in the Black Sea. However, this information could not be independently verified.

On the night of 16 August, the Russian occupying officials blocked the Crimean bridge, which was opened only four hours later.

Ukrainian officials have not commented on these specific incidents. However, Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate, said in an interview last August that Ukrainian forces have the capability to strike any point in occupied Crimea.

“There are many different options for de-occupying Crimea, but it’s impossible without military operations,” Budanov told Radio Liberty.

Satellite imagery reportedly showed several fires on the outskirts of Kerch following the night’s explosions, particularly near the Kerch stela.

