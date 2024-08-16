Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Russian-controlled authorities claim drone attack in Sevastopol and Kerch at night

The illegal Kerch Bridge, a key link between occupied Crimea and mainland Russia, was closed for four hours during the night as explosions were reported in multiple Crimean locations.
byMaria Tril
16/08/2024
2 minute read
kerch in russian occupied crimea august 2024
Kerch on the map. Credit: DeepStateMap
Russian-controlled authorities claim drone attack in Sevastopol and Kerch at night

Russian-appointed officials in occupied Crimea reported explosions and alleged drone attacks in Sevastopol and Kerch overnight into 16 August.

The Russia-installed governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhaev, claimed that air defense forces shot down three drones over the Black Sea, though he provided no evidence for this assertion.

The Telegram channel Crimean Wind reported several explosions in Kerch, damaging infrastructure. According to the channel, debris damaged the sidewalk on Soviet Street, partially destroyed the road, and likely damaged utilities.

According to Crimean Wind, traffic on the Kerch Bridge was halted from around 3 am to 7 am. Explosions were also reported in Chornomorske and near Simferopol.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed to have repelled an attack by five Ukrainian drones and two naval drones in the Black Sea. However, this information could not be independently verified.

On the night of 16 August, the Russian occupying officials blocked the Crimean bridge, which was opened only four hours later.

Ukrainian officials have not commented on these specific incidents. However, Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate, said in an interview last August that Ukrainian forces have the capability to strike any point in occupied Crimea.

“There are many different options for de-occupying Crimea, but it’s impossible without military operations,” Budanov told Radio Liberty.

Satellite imagery reportedly showed several fires on the outskirts of Kerch following the night’s explosions, particularly near the Kerch stela.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts