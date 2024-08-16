Russia launches 8 air targets from Kursk Oblast: Ukraine downs five drones

The Ukrainian Air Force reports that Russian forces launched a combined attack of ballistic missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) against Ukraine overnight on August 16.

According to Ukraine’s military, the assault consisted of “three Iskander-M ballistic missiles, three Shahed-type strike UAVs, and two unidentified drones from Kursk Oblast.”

Ukraine’s air forces downed Russian drones in Poltava, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad, Odesa, and Mykolaiv oblasts.

The military did not provide information on the outcome of the ballistic missile attack.

In Kyiv, residents reported hearing explosions at night, which the Air Force attributed to air defense systems engaging an incoming strike drone. Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klyrchko also reported about the explosions in the city.

This latest attack demonstrates Russia’s continued use of diverse air assault tactics, combining ballistic missiles with various types of drones to challenge Ukrainian air defenses.

