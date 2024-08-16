Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Russia launches 8 air targets from Kursk Oblast: Ukraine downs five drones

The Ukrainian Air Force reports successfully intercepting all five drones in a Russian attack that also included ballistic missiles.
byMaria Tril
16/08/2024
1 minute read
russian drone
Russian drone. Credit: Euracrtiv
Russia launches 8 air targets from Kursk Oblast: Ukraine downs five drones

The Ukrainian Air Force reports that Russian forces launched a combined attack of ballistic missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) against Ukraine overnight on August 16.

According to Ukraine’s military, the assault consisted of “three Iskander-M ballistic missiles, three Shahed-type strike UAVs, and two unidentified drones from Kursk Oblast.”

Ukraine’s air forces downed Russian drones in Poltava, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad, Odesa, and Mykolaiv oblasts.

The military did not provide information on the outcome of the ballistic missile attack.

In Kyiv, residents reported hearing explosions at night, which the Air Force attributed to air defense systems engaging an incoming strike drone. Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klyrchko also reported about the explosions in the city.

This latest attack demonstrates Russia’s continued use of diverse air assault tactics, combining ballistic missiles with various types of drones to challenge Ukrainian air defenses.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts