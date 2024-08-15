Eng
Russians capture 2 more settlements in Donetsk Oblast: Zhelanne and Orlivka – DeepState

Russian forces have captured two more settlements in Donetsk Oblast, according to the Ukrainian military analytics project DeepState.
byMaria Tril
15/08/2024
1 minute read
Donetsk Oblast
The area in the Donetsk Oblast as of 14 August 2024. Credit: Screenshot from DeepStateMap.
The Ukrainian military analytics project DeepState reports that Russian forces have occupied the village of Zhelanne and the settlement of Orlivka in the Donetsk Oblast.

The report also indicates that as of 14 August, Russian forces had advanced to New York, Mykolaivka, Zhuravka, and Krasnohorivka.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported on 14 August that Russian forces continued assault operations on August 13 and 14 near Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk Oblast, but no confirmed changes to the front were reported. A Russian military blogger claimed that Russian forces seized a height near Klishchiivka, southeast of Chasiv Yar, but ISW notes this has not been visually confirmed.

The report also mentions ongoing Russian ground attacks west and southwest of Donetsk City, including near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Kostyantynivka, Vodyane, and Vuhledar. Russian military bloggers claim that Russian forces hold one-third of Kostyantynivka and are continuing to clear Krasnohorivka.

Neither Russian nor Ukrainian sources reported on continued positional fighting in the Donetsk-Zaporizhzhia Oblast border area on 14 August, according to the ISW.

