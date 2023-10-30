Prosecutor’s Office: Russian forces murder family of nine in occupied Volnovakha

Russian forces have murdered nine civilians, including two children, aged five and nine, in occupied Volnovakha, Donetsk Oblast, the Prosecutor’s Office in Donetsk Oblast reported on 30 October.

According to the preliminary investigation, Russian soldiers visited the home several days before, demanding the family leave their home so it could be used to accommodate a Russian army detachment. When the 53-year-old homeowner resisted, the military personnel threatened to inflict physical harm on his family members, as detailed by the prosecutors.

On 27 October, representatives from the Russian armed forces revisited the residence, where they fatally shot all nine sleeping family members, including three women and two children, using firearms.

Ukraine’s Ombudsman, Dmytro Lubinets, also reported on this Russian war crime on 29 October.

“There is no doubt that the bloody hands of Russians are responsible for this. Just as evidence of Russian torture was found in Bucha, Irpin, Izium, and other Ukrainian cities where the ‘liberators’ were present,” Lubinets wrote on his Telegram channel.

Read also: