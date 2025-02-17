Support us on Patreon
Ukraine to teach NATO how to combat Russia’s threats in new joint defense center in Poland

byOlena Mukhina
17/02/2025
2 minute read
Flags of Ukraine and NATO. Photo: nato.int
On 17 February, NATO and Ukraine officially opened the Joint Analysis, Training, and Education Center (JATEC) in Bydgoszcz, Poland. The center aims to strengthen Ukraine’s defense capabilities and enhance its interoperability with the Alliance, according to UkrInform.

The news came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged European allies to take part in discussions on ending Russia’s war against Ukraine, warning of serious consequences for NATO if Moscow is not stopped or if the US withdraws from the Alliance.

Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, Minister of Justice Olga Stefanishyna, attended the opening ceremony. NATO Deputy Secretary General Radmila Šekerinska highlighted JATEC’s importance, emphasizing that it would allow NATO to learn firsthand from Ukraine’s experience in countering Russian aggression.

“JATEC will bolster Ukraine’s security and defense sector, enhance its deterrence and long-term defense capabilities, and ensure full interoperability with NATO,” Šekerinska stated.

She reiterated NATO’s firm commitment to Ukraine, noting that 99% of military aid to Kyiv comes from Alliance members. NATO allies have exceeded their €40 billion pledge in military support, with total aid surpassing €50 billion in 2024—over half of which came from European allies and Canada.

“We are helping Ukraine defend itself today to strengthen its position for the future. The stronger Ukraine’s position, the greater the chances for a just and lasting peace,” Šekerinska emphasized.

Earlier, Zelenskyy said Russia plans to deploy 150,000 troops to Belarus, potentially for an attack on NATO. He noted that Belarus, which borders three NATO countries, has become a staging ground for Russian military operations.

Zelenskyy warns of potential Russian summer offensive on Europe, urges European role in peace talks

Citing intelligence on Russian drills in Belarus, Zelenskyy also warned that Moscow could launch a broader invasion of Europe as early as this summer.

