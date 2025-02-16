Support us on Patreon
Zelenskyy warns of potential Russian summer offensive on Europe, urges European role in peace talks

The Ukrainian leader urges European participation in peace talks as US-Russia negotiations proceed without allied input. His warning comes as Europe seeks its own envoy for Ukraine amid exclusion from US-led discussions with Russia.
byOlena Mukhina
16/02/2025
2 minute read
Russian soldiers. Photo: Russia’s MoD
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged European allies to take part in discussions on ending Russia’s war against Ukraine, warning of serious consequences for NATO if Moscow is not stopped or if the US withdraws from the alliance, according to NBC News.

Earlier, Zelenskyy stated that Russia plans to deploy 150,000 troops to Belarus, potentially for an attack on NATO. He noted that Belarus, which borders three NATO countries, has become a staging ground for Russian military operations, as per New Voice.

Citing intelligence on Russian drills in Belarus, Zelenskyy also warned that Moscow could launch a broader invasion of Europe as early as this summer.

“Knowing that he did not succeed in occupying us, we do not know where he will go. There are risks that this can be Poland and Lithuania, because we believe — we believe that Putin will wage war against NATO,” Zelenskyy said.

He also stressed that a US withdrawal from NATO would effectively dismantle the alliance, leaving Europe vulnerable. Without the deterrence of US power, he warned, Russia would likely move to occupy parts of Europe, particularly former Soviet republics.

“They will begin from those countries … small countries who’ve been in the USSR, in the Soviet Union. But Europe will not answer, because they don’t have — they will begin to defend itself. Each country defends itself,” Zelenskyy claimed.

the Ukrainian president concluded that while he cannot predict exactly which part of Europe Vladimir Putin may target, the threat of further Russian aggression will persist.

On 16 February, two EU leaders called for the appointment of Europe’s special envoy for Ukraine, after the continent was ruled out as a partner in talks with Russia by the US administration on ending the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war.

EU needs special envoy for Ukraine after US blocks Europe’s peace role, two leaders say

